High school baseball: Big inning carries Manteno

A seven-run explosion in the fourth inning spurred Manteno to a 12-2 opening day win in five innings over Grant Park on Monday.

Justin Mazur earned the win for the Panthers, fanning eight in four innings of work. Mason Crews went 3-4 with a double and a pair RBIs.

<strong>Illinois Lutheran 13, Momence 5</strong>

Momence surrendered six runs in the bottom of the first and were never able to catch up in a six-inning affair that was called early due to darkness.

Logan Campe drove in a pair of runs for Momence on a pair of sacrifice flies and Alex Piekarczyk walked and scored twice.