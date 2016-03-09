Boys basketball: Opportunity slips through Peotone's hands

STREATOR — The stars appeared to be aligning for Peotone on Wednesday night when Scott Gasik drained a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the third quarter.

The basket gave the Blue Devils a four-point lead against favored Lincoln-Way West in the semifinal round of the Class 3A Streator Sectional and Peotone appeared have loads of momentum heading into the fourth quarter.

But that energy burst slowly dissipated over the game's next six minutes as the Blue Devils suffered through an excruciating scoring drought that led to Lincoln-Way West's 44-35 win.

"I know we didn't win on the scoreboard, but I thought we did a lot of great things and showed our toughness tonight," Peotone coach Scott Maupin said. "We didn't shoot especially well, but we gave ourselves a chance to win with our defensive effort and our rebounding."

<strong>Turning point</strong>

Early in the fourth quarter, Lincoln-Way West standout guard Marco Pettinato got the benefit of the doubt on a 50/50 offensive charging/defensive blocking call.

It was particularly important because Pettinato already had four fouls and would have been disqualified from the contest had the call not gone the Warriors' way. Pettinato played the rest of the way without incident, personally accounting for seven consecutive points that erased Peotone's lead and put Lincoln-Way West firmly in control in the early stage of the fourth quarter.

<strong>Tempo is everything</strong>

Peotone slowed the game to a crawl at times and that really seemed to rattle Lincoln-Way West. The two teams combined for just 12 points in the second quarter to illustrate that.

And while the Blue Devils had troubles getting the ball in the paint on the offensive end, Peotone's tenacious rebounding effort, particularly that of Ryan Wenzel, kept Lincoln-Way West from capitalizing very much on its size advantage.

The game turned in the fourth when Lincoln-Way West was able to speed up the game with some defensive pressure and Peotone, which had avoided turnovers for much of the game, had some costly ones during Lincoln-Way West's 15-2 scoring run in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter.

<strong>What's next</strong>

Lincoln-Way West moves on to Friday night's sectional championship game to face Hillcrest.

Peotone closes one of the school's best ever seasons with a 23-7 record. The 23 wins is tied for second-most in school history with the 1960 squad. Peotone's 1956 unit still holds the school record for wins with 26.

"The last three years we've been beaten in the regional semifinals and we wanted to take it to the next level and we happened to do that," Scott Maupin said. "And even though we shed some teams inside, we went down fighting. And I think our kids can can live with that. It's not a moral victory by any means, but that's the pride and toughness our kids have shown all year.

Kale Maupin led Peotone's scoring with 13, the fifth point he scored placed him in the school's 1,000-point club with just five other players in school history. Kenny Koch, who graduated in 1956, holds the school record with 1,313 career points.