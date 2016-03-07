College softball: KCC opens season with doubleheader sweep

Kankakee Community College started its season on a winning note Monday.

Sophomore Kyleigh Payne was a total menace to Palm Beach State (Fla.) hitting three homers as the Cavaliers swept the doubleheader, winning game one 3-2 while taking an 8-6 decision in game two.

Payne accounted for all three runs in the first game, hitting a solo shot in the second and two-run dinger in the fifth.

Michaela Ward (1-0) picked up the win for the Cavaliers (2-0) fanning six while giving up one run in five innings of work.

Baylie Ullmark earned a save by throwing two inning in relief of Ward.

Payne drilled a fourth inning grand slam to give the Cavaliers the lead for good in game two.

Kiley Zajdzinski, Bailee Porter and Brittany Hay had two hits apiece.

Kalyn Learnard hit a solo shot for KCC.

Kaylee Carlin (1-0) pitched four innings, giving up three earned runs to earn the win.