College softball: KCC opens season with doubleheader sweep

Kankakee Community College started its season on a winning note Monday.
Sophomore Kyleigh Payne was a total menace to Palm Beach State (Fla.) hitting three homers as the Cavaliers swept the doubleheader, winning game one 3-2 while taking an 8-6 decision in game two.
Payne accounted for all three runs in the first game, hitting a solo shot in the second and two-run dinger in the fifth.
Michaela Ward (1-0) picked up the win for the Cavaliers (2-0) fanning six while giving up one run in five innings of work.
Baylie Ullmark earned a save by throwing two inning in relief of Ward.
Payne drilled a fourth inning grand slam to give the Cavaliers the lead for good in game two.
Kiley Zajdzinski, Bailee Porter and Brittany Hay had two hits apiece.
Kalyn Learnard hit a solo shot for KCC.
Kaylee Carlin (1-0) pitched four innings, giving up three earned runs to earn the win.