College swimming: ONU men's swimming wins national title

Olivet Nazarene University will hoist its first National Championship banner courtesy of its men's swimming program.

The Tigers dominated the field at the NAIA National Championship Swimming Meet in Columbus, Georgia over the weekend racking up a 714.5 points to easily out-distance runner-up the Savannah College of Art and Design, who amassed 600 points.

Olivet's championship effort included wins in nine events.

Danill Kuzmin led the effort for the Tigers by winning two individual events. Kuzmin won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:48.68 and then returned to the pool a day later with a win in the 400 individual medley in 3:55.63.

Other individual wins included Guilherme Magnoler in the 50 freestyle (20.67), Frank Tapia in the 200 butterfly (1:48.07), Calvin Price in the 100 breaststroke (54.86) and local product Central graduate Jacob Anderson who claimed the win in the 100 backstroke in 48.83.

Anderson, Price, Kuzmin and Magnoler teamed up to claim the title in the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:28.58, while Anderson, Price, Tapia and Kuzmin were also victorious in the 400 medley relay in a time of 3:16.72.

In all, the men's team finished with 15 individual All-American performances (a top three placement in an event) and also earned All-American status in five relay events.

Coach Scott Teeters was also honored by being selected Men's NAIA Coach of the Year.

The women's team also made a run at making it a clean sweep of national titles at the event by taking second in the team standings with 502.5 points. Savannah College of Art and Design won the meet with 753 points.

Leading the way for the Tigers was the effort of Amanda Moran, who was later named NAIA Women's Swimmer of the Year.

Moran earned that status by taking down two national titles. Moran first achieved victory in the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.1 and finished her great weekend with a win in the 200 backstroke (1:59.32).

Tiffany Ray joined her among Olivet athletes that stood at the top of the podium for Olivet as she earned victory in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:05.84.

In all, Olivet's women turned in 10 All-American caliber performances in individual events and five in relays.