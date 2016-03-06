College baseball: Olivet sweeps Briar Cliff

The Olivet Nazarene University baseball team swept a pair of games from Briar Cliff during play at the Tuscon Invitational on Saturday.

In the opener, Olivet edged out a 3-2 eight inning victory.

After Briarcliff squeezed across a run in the top of the eighth to take the lead, Olivet responded with a with a two-out, two-run single from Tanner McClain to steal the victory.

Parker Shelton picked up the victory in a short relief stint of a strong start from Blake Uhlman.

Things weren't nearly as tense in the second game as the Tigers rolled to a 9-0 victory.

Ben Hill and McClain each rapped two hits to key an eight hit attack and help fuel a five run first inning for Olivet (8-4).

Jonathan Hentschel threw six scoreless innings for the victory with six strikeouts.