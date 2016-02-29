Boys basketball: Herscher survives 1st postseason test

Survive and advance.

It's all that matters when it comes to postseason basketball.

Kankakee pushed Herscher to the brink, but the Tigers nailed six free throws in the final minute to outlast the Kays 48-42 at the Class 3A Kankakee Regional.

"Kankakee plays hard. You have to credit them," Herscher coach Ron Oloffson said. "We didn't play our best game tonight, but we played with a lot of fire and passion and that got us through. We made a lot of mistakes."

The win earns the fifth-seeded Tigers a semifinal game against fourth-seeded Pontiac on Wednesday.

Herscher led 39-33 with six minutes to go, but the resilient Kays went on a 7-0 run to take their first lead of the second half.

Kankakee's lead lasted only 14 seconds after senior Jake Fox answered with a basket. Both offenses went cold for the next several minutes.

Herscher led 42-40 with under two minutes to go and missed two front ends in the bonus before sophomore Tyler Stuart ended the drought at the free-throw line, drilling two with just over 30 seconds left to put the Tigers up four.

Sophomore Tyler Jarnagin knocked down two more and Luke Hertz did the same to put Herscher up eight. Kankakee scored one final time, its first basket in over 4 minutes, 30 seconds, but it was too late.

Stuart got the Tigers going in the early going, scoring 15 points in the first half. His 3-pointer put the Tigers up eight after a quarter. He scored five consecutive points to begin the second quarter, helping the Tigers to a 13-point lead, their biggest of the game. He finished with a game-high 21 points and praised his team's intensity after the game.

"This wasn't our best game," Stuart said. "But, if we come out with the same fire and we keep playing as a team, working the ball in and out we'll have a chance to win."

Oloffson was happy to advance but knows his team will need to be better if it plans to advance to Friday's championship game.

"If you play hard and with passion good things can happen and that's what we did," Oloffson said. "We have got to be better. I can't wait to look at the film because we have a lot of things to correct between now and Wednesday night, but I loved our passion."

<strong>Prairie Central 60, Manteno 56</strong>

The Panthers fought hard but the Hawks took over in the second half.

Prairie Central opened the second half with a 7-2 run, taking a 10-point lead. Junior Eric Derossett did his best to keep the Panthers in the game. Derossett finished with a game-high 25 points, including four triples.

Logan Windeler hit a late 3-pointer to cut the Hawks lead to four but it was too late.

Manteno won nine games this season but coach Doug Wenzel is excited about the team's future.

"We have some pieces coming back," Wenzel said. "We feel good about next year, but it's going to come down we have to become a better defensive ball club. Today we lost this game because of our defense."