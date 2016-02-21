Boys Basketball: Trinity claims third place

Trinity picked up a pair of wins on the final day of the ACSI tournament to lock down third place.

The team's first win was a 60-49 win over Families of Faith in which Jared Oates scored 28 points and knocked down 12 out of 14 free throws, all of which came in the final quarter.

Dominic Guastalli pitched in 12 in the team's opening game and led the Eagles in their game 2 67-54 win over Victory Christian that secured third place.

Guastalli scored 21 and Oates added 18 to finish up the season with a record of 22-10.

Guastalli was also named to the All-Tournament team.