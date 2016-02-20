High school boys basketball: 3 things to watch for in the postseason

Season openers? Check.

Holiday tournaments and conference championships? Check and check.

March Madness? Here we come.

Yes, the boys basketball postseason is finally upon us with the regular season for the smaller classes coming to a close Friday evening.

Class 1A and 2A regionals get underway Monday with the larger classes set to follow suit a week later. With the postseason comes plenty of intrigue. Here now are three things to watch as the area kicks off the postseason tournament.

<strong>Is this the year Reed-Custer busts through?</strong>

The Comets' victory last weekend at the Riverton Shootout against state-ranked Pleasant Plains certainly points in that direction.

Combine that with a talented senior core that has played in sectional competition each of the last two years, and Reed-Custer becomes a legitimate threat to reach the Class 2A State Tournament.

<strong>How far can Bishop McNamara go?</strong>

Well, the Fightin' Irish might eventually have to go through Reed-Custer to get out of sectionals, but this team is much better than its 14-14 record indicates.

Fighting through the tough Chicago Catholic League, senior Daniel Hoekstra and a solid supporting cast are playing quality basketball as they close out the regular season.

A favorable draw will also help Bishop McNamara's chances of at least bringing home a regional title, if not a sectional crown.

<strong>Will Bradley-Bourbonnais break its regional drought?</strong>

The Boilermakers put together 39 total wins over the previous two seasons but were unable to capture the program's first regional title since the 1998-99 campaign.

The path won't be any easier this go-around with a trip to the Class 4A Ottawa Regional, where a potential matchup with seventh-ranked Rock Island awaits.

Of course, having a pair of Division I athletes in Micah Bradford and Zach Hollywood on the roster gives Bradley-Bourbonnais a fighting chance.