Commentary: Don't buy the hype Sox fans

I know it's tempting.

Baseball's coming back, the unending grey march through another Illinois winter is nearing its end and the distant part of your consciousness that remembers the smell of freshly cut grass and the feel of spring sunshine is luring you into feelings of hope and optimism. Maybe this could be our year.

No. Stop it. Don't do that.

The White Sox are bad. Executive vice president Kenny Williams and and general manager Rick Hahn have joined forces for yet another underwhelming offseason and have managed to acquire just enough to field yet another team that is poised to hover around .500 all season long and make no serious run at contending. We've seen this show before.

Avoid the temptation. It's all an illusion. And this winter has been mild, anyway. Don't be so negative.

<strong>Bringing in one impact player isn't enough</strong>

The White Sox were 10 games under .500 last season and have finished behind the division winner by an average of 22 games over the past three seasons.

This isn't a franchise that's been on the cusp of success or just one piece away. It needs a restructuring from the ground up. Getting excited about the Todd Frazier trade is like marveling at a brand new, state-of-the-art kitchen in a house that's on fire.

Remember when Adam LaRoche was the missing piece? How about Adam Dunn? Teams that have success either spent the time developing a deep farm system and investing in the future or went all-out in locking down multiple impact players. Not just one guy who hit a lot of dingers in the previous season.

<strong>The AL Central is tough as nails</strong>

The Twins and Indians are prime examples of teams that took the time to develop organizational depth and are poised to reap the benefits.

Minnesota is packed to the gills with young talent, most notably uber-prospects Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton, and should be a legitimate threat if it can get even average production from its pitching staff.

Cleveland could very well be the class of the division thanks to an impressive base of young talent that has already begun to develop dangerously and a solid corps of productive veterans.

Age is beginning to set in in Detroit, but the organization's willingness to spend on free agents has kept them consistently stocked with top-notch hitters for years and the recent acquisition of Justin Upton will be a welcome addition to the murderer's row in the middle of the Tigers order.

Oh, and there's also that team down in Kansas City that just won a World Series and is returning every major weapon.

<strong>The White Sox have too many players that are replacement-level or worse</strong>

It seems obvious, but it has to be said — it's a major handicap when your baseball players are not very good at playing baseball.

This is an extension of the previous point that the front office didn't bring in enough help. In 2015, the White Sox had 11 players finish with a WAR rating of less than one and had the sixth-lowest offensive team WAR in all of baseball. If you add up the collective number of wins above replacement for all the position players from last season's team you get 14.3. You don't have to be an expert in advanced metrics to see how pathetic that is.

At the very bottom of that list was Adam LaRoche and his -0.7 WAR. He's coming back for this season.

Also projected for opening day starts are the equally dreadful Avisail Garcia and Tyler Saladino. These just aren't players that produce enough positive value to warrant starts on the major league level and certainly not on a team that hopes to compete.

It's more of the same. Unless something major happens between now and opening day, the team will be structured in a way that is functionally the same as last year's abysmal one. It represents an utter failure from Hahn and Williams to do enough to improve a bad team. Their relative inaction in free agency has doomed Sox fans to another season of sub-par baseball and press conferences full of excuses and delusionally positive evaluations of the team's play and their own faulty thought processes.

The prospect of watching the same old sad story from the White Sox while listening to gleeful Cubs fans as their team unmercifully lays waste to the National League shouldn't excite us, gang.

The only thing we have to celebrate about the upcoming season is that we haven't had to sit through it yet.