At a Glance: Feb. 19, 2016

<strong>4-H Sharpshooters meet</strong>

The Ford-Iroquois 4-H Sharpshooters will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the U of I Extension Office at 916 W. Seminary St. Onarga.

All 4-H members interested in rifle, shotgun and archery shooting are invited.

A short talk will be given by Gilman native and 4-H Sharpshooter alumnus, John Finegan, who won three state and two national titles in National Rifle Association small-bore competition last summer.

Josie Peters, of Clifton, also will talk about winning the Illinois State 4-H Smallbore rifle title and winning last year's state scholastic air rifle title.

Frank Williams, of Antler Ridge Taxidermy and Archery at St. Anne, will speak to the group about his services and the products he provides to local bow shooters.

Adults interested in becoming involved in 4-H Shooting Sports as mentors and instructors should contact Jen Odle Ford-Iroquois 4-H coordinator at 815-268-4051 or email jodle@illinois.edu.

<strong>Youth trapshooting</strong>

The Chip and Crack Youth Trapshooting League will start again on Saturday and continue on Saturdays through April 16 at the X-Line Trap and Sporting Clay range at 4800 Exline Club Road, east of Kankakee.

Programs will begin at 11 a.m. Saturdays. The fee is $20 for the season with a daily range fee of $7 for 50 targets. Participants must bring two boxes of shells. Awards day and the parent-child shoot will be April 16. For more information or to register, call Big Jack Miller at 815-295-1194.

The trap and sporting clay range also is open to the public.

<strong>Hikes at Camp Shaw</strong>

Three late winter/early spring hikes will be held at 12:30 pm., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See, led by members of the Kankakee Torrent Chapter of the Illinois Native Plant Society.

Chili, hot cocoa and coffee available from noon to 4 p.m. for a $5 donation per person.

Participants should wear clothing and foot gear appropriate to hiking in the weather conditions on the date. Children are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult. Heavy rain will cancel the event.

To reserve a place and time, please call Carson at 815-933-3011 or Janine at 815-409-2943.

Illinois Route 102 is scheduled to be closed from March 1 to Sept. 1 for replacement of the Rock Creek bridge. Camp Shaw is at 6642 North 6000N Road, west of the bridge, but is accessible off Illinois 102 from Warner Bridge Road and points west.

From the east, westbound Route 102 motorists can detour north on Deselm Road (5000W) to 8000N, then west (left) to 6000W and south (left) to Camp Shaw.

For alternate directions, visit to campshaw.org.

<strong>Bass anglers schedule</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Bass Anglers have finalized their 2016 tournament schedule, with eight weekend tournaments between April 16-17 and Oct. 1-2.

Anglers interested in information about joining the organization should contact Joe Jasinski at KVBAPR@gmail.com or call 708-516-2829.

The tournament schedule is: April 16-17, Crab Orchard Lake, Carterville, Ill.; May 14-15 at, Rend Lake, Sesser, Ill.; June 11-12. Shafer Lake, Monticello, Ind.; July 9 &12, Mississippi River Pool 13, Savanah, Ill.; Aug. 6-7, Mississippi River Pool 18, Keithsburg, Ill.; Aug. 27-28, Mississippi River Pool 10, Prairie Du Chien, Wis.; Sept. 17-18, Lake Freeman, Monticello, Ind., and Oct.1-2, Lake Jacksonville, at Jacksonville, Ill.

<strong>Maple syruping</strong>

Conjure up some "Maple Syrup Magic" from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at the Plum Creek Nature Center, at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, north of Beecher.

Sponsored by the Forest Preserve District of Will County, the event will demonstrate how sap from sugar maple trees is made into syrup. The free program is open to all ages. Registration is required by Thursday, March 3, by phoning 708-946-2216.

The Plum Creek Nature Center is at 27064 S. Dutton Road, off Goodenow Road, east of Illinois Route 1, about six miles north of Beecher.

<strong>Gallery to feature Soper</strong>

An exhibition of the wildlife and nature photography of Gary Soper, a key contributor to The Daily Journal Outdoors section, will be featured March 5-19 at Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

Titled "From the River to the Woods," the exhibition will open with a public reception 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 5, and will continue through March 19.

It will feature Soper's photographs examining both migrant and resident wildlife found in the Kankakee River valley and surrounding counties throughout the seasons.

Soper is an award-winning wildlife photographer focused on documenting Illinois and the Midwest. His images have been featured in publications and have been collected by patrons across the United States and Europe.

Soper uses his camera as a tool to raise awareness of wildlife and natural environments under constant pressure from man.