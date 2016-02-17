Shaw Local

Volleyball: Grant Park's Goldenstern to play in Australia

By Daily Journal staff report

Jennifer Goldenstern led Grant Park to one of its best seasons in school history and has been selected to represent the state of Illinois in Australia.

Goldenstern will play for a week in Australia in a tournament ran by Down Under Sports. The tournament is set to take place next summer.

The Dragons finished the regular season perfect, going 30-0 before bowing out in the sectional opener to Kewanee (Wethersfield), which went on to place third in the state.

The senior setter was named to the Daily Journal All-Area First Team, was second in the area, accumulating 612 assists (8.14 per set) and was a force serving with 46 aces in 33 matches. She was named the Co-Player of the Year in the River Valley Conference.

Goldenstern was a catalyst for a 5-1 offense, which featured two high-octane attackers in Elle Palan and Holly Anderson. With Goldenstern setting, the pair combined for 513 kills.