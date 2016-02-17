Baseball: Reed-Custer sets dates for baseball camp

Reed-Custer and head baseball coach Jerry Cougill will be hosting their 38th annual baseball camp for boys in third through eighth grades.

The camp will be held March 6, 13 and 20 from 1-3 p.m. at the Reed-Custer Community Fieldhouse.

The entry fee is $40 is payment and application are received on or before Feb. 29 and $50 after that date. The fee includes all three weeks of the camp.

Brochures are available at the Reed-Custer high school, middle school, intermediate school and fieldhouse. All inquiries should be directed to Jerry Cougill at 815-458-2166.