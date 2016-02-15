Wrestling: Rink brothers highlight Herscher's state-bound trio

STANFORD — Herscher senior Anthony Rink has one goal in mind.

Win state.

After cruising through the Class 1A Olympia Sectional on Saturday, Rink has one more opportunity next week at the State Tournament in Bloomington.

Rink won his second sectional and finished fifth in the state as a sophomore. He didn't place last year but said there's already no need for extra motivation.

"Motivation stays the same ever since I was a freshman," Rink said. "I always wanted to win state."

Rink (120-pounds) dominated his first opponent, scoring a pin in the middle of the third round. After a 10-1 major decision victory in the semifinal, the stage was set for the championship match.

In the final, Rink scored three early takedowns to take control of the match. He scored two more points over the final two rounds and finished with an 8-2 victory. The 120-pounder was happy with the win but is quite the perfectionist.

"It's fun," Rink said. "I wish I would have opened it up and scored a little more but overall it's a pretty good day. After the first period, he wrestled a lot more conservative. He really slowed down the match."

Anthony's brother, Vincent Rink (106) along with Grant Miller will join the eldest rink at this weekend's state tournament.

Vincent Rink won his first three matches before falling in the championship match. He scored a pin, major decision and a 6-2 decision to make the final.

Miller took a different route than the two Rinks. The heavyweight fell in his first match and won four times to earn a third-place finish. He earned a fall in his third-place match and is ecstatic about making his first trip to the state tournament.

"I'm pumped. I've been aiming for this since my freshman year," Miller said. "Last year, losing in the semis by one point to go to state and losing in the semi of the wrestleback to go to state fueled me to work harder in the offseason and be able to get it done now."

A loose Miller joked about participating in this year's state tournament.

"It will be different to be able to experience the state tournament from ground level instead of stadium seats," Miller said.

Central's Justin Coggins (195) and Jacob Smith (160) also earned berths to the state tournament. Coggins won two matches by a point each and scored a fall to get to the championship match where he fell to St. Joseph Ogden's Wesley Kibler.

Smith fell in the semifinal round and two more matches including a 6-0 victory in the third-place match to punch his ticket to the state tournament.

"I felt like we gave it our all today," Central coach Travis Williams said. "It was really good to see Jacob Smith get through. This is as good as he's wrestled since last year."