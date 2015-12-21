Girls high school basketball: Elliott, BBCHS pull away from Peotone

In a game full of runs, Bradley-Bourbonnais made the last one.

The Boilermakers' 10-0 run late in the fourth quarter helped them to a 64-54 victory over Peotone at Donald K. Turner gymnasium on Monday.

The win makes the Boilermakers 3-0 in their own BBCHS Holiday Tournament and assures them of the tournament championship no matter what happens in today's action.

"Shortly before that [10-0 run] we had a timeout," Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Evan Tingley said. "I think we concentrated during the timeout on defense. We needed to relax and do our jobs. Offensively, we we're taking one pass shots and we're up in a close game in the fourth. So, we had to talk about taking what they gave us."

During the run to close out the game, all of BBCHS' weapons were on display. Jasmine Elliott, Kennedy Weigt and Mikayla Brandon all scored during the run. Weigt finished with 19 points while Elliott had 15.

Tingley raved about Elliott's game and her senior leadership.

"Jaz is just a workhorse. She comes up big in big moments," Tingley said. "It seems like whenever there's a scrum and a ball on the floor she has it. Those possessions add up. She's been asked to almost score less because we're a little better. She's accepted that role and she's been a leader."

The first-year coach was happy about his usual suspects but also went out of his way to talk about Madison Prairie, who is returning from injury and just now getting into the flow of the game. Prairie made a layup and was fouled going to put BBCHS up seven late.

"Yesterday, we played a close game and today we played a close game," Tingley said. "In both games, I thought she was the difference. She's small but long. She hits some big shots."

Bradley-Bourbonnais' final run was needed because it had no answer for Peotone's Cora Graffeo. The senior scored a game-high 24 points and was electric hitting inside and outside shots.

"She's so tough," Tingley said. "Second half, we made an adjustment where after the first pass Vinisha [Sherrod] would match up with her and try to slow her down in the paint. She has a will to win. Her and Jaz [Elliott] play a similar style and then she started knocking down 3s. That makes her really hard to guard."

Graffeo, who added 10 rebounds for a double-double, earned the respect of the opposing players, too.

"She's just an amazing player," Elliott said. "I play Example [Sports] with her. She's such an amazing person and player. I'm very proud of her where she started and where she is now."

Peotone struggled against Interstate Eight Conference foe Herscher a little less than two weeks ago, but are playing better basketball lately.

"They never gave up," Elliott said. "They out-rebounded us hands down and hustled more than us. They worked well together."