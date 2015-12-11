Girls high school basketball: Dwight secures first SVC win

Dwight locked down its first Sangamon Valley conference win of the season with a 34-28 win over South Newton (Ind.) on Friday in Dwight.

Rachel Dawson led the way with 10 points and eight rebounds as the Trojans improved their season record to 2-4 and their conference record to 1-1.

<strong>Westmont 39, Coal City 25</strong>

The Coalers managed only 25 points in a lopsided Interstate Eight conference loss.

Taylor Meents led with 11 points but was the only member of the team to score more than four.