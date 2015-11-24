Boys high school basketball: Boilers open campaign with uneven victory

There were lots of things to like about Bradley-Bourbonnais' resounding 77-50 victory Tuesday over Bishop McNamara in the opening game of the Thanksgiving Basketball Classic at Olivet Nazarene University's McHie Arena.

But Boilermaker coach Alex Renchen still found plenty of things to critique.

"We have to get a lot better on defense, I'm really concerned with our defense right now. We have a long way to go," Renchen said. "Early, defensively we looked pretty bad. We looked more reactionary than anticipatory."

That sluggishness allowed a Bishop McNamara team, which will play this tournament in a diminished form because the team is missing seven varsity players that are with the football team that will play in a Class 3A state title game on Friday, to break out to an early lead.

A strong first quarter from Bishop McNamara's Daniel Hoekstra, who led all scorers with 26 points, allowed the Fightin' Irish to break out to leads of 7-0 and 12-4.

But it was the second quarter where the Boilermakers showed flashes of the potential of what they could be. Bradley rattled off the first 13 points of the frame and when coupled with a 7-2 run that closed the first quarter, Bradley scored 20 of the game's 22 points during the stretch and held Bishop McNamara without a point for the first five minutes of the frame.

"The second quarter we kind of matched up on them a little more in the backcourt and were able to turn them over a little bit and get some easy baskets," Renchen said. "Maybe we relaxed a little bit."

A combination of Micah Bradford and Zach Hollywood did most of that second quarter damage, the tandem accounted for most of the scoring during the explosive stretch of offense and while the Fightin' Irish were game and managed to whittle that lead down to six at the halftime. But they had no real answer for Bradley's next run at the end of the third quarter, sparked by Colin Bedell's trio of 3-point baskets.

"I appreciate winning a lot more than I used to," Renchen said. "Whether or not you play well or not, it's always good to win."

<strong>Young Kays overcome Herscher</strong>

Kankakee entered the game with a roster full of inexperienced players and a head coach making his debut.

One might think that would lead to chaos, but that certainly wasn't evident as Kankakee grinded out a solid 47-42 victory over Herscher.

"We're so excited about our young guys," Kankakee coach Joe Lightfoot III said. "Our young guys are so skilled, it's just a matter of them gaining more experience."

The lack of experience didn't show in a strong second quarter where Kankakee took control of the contest. Solid perimeter shooting from Jared Harris, Sion Lightfoot and DeVante Arnold allowed Kankakee to pull out to a 28-17 first half lead.

"I tell my kids, you have to be a confident ball player," Lightfoot III said. "We have at least five really good shooters on this team. Some nights it isn't going to fall, but you have to be consistent and willing to take those shots."

Herscher did rally, closing to within 37-36 in the fourth quarter, but Kankakee rattled off the game's next six points to seal the outcome.

Lightfoot led Kankakee with 11 points, while Tate Datweiler scored 11 to pace Herscher.