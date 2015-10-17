High school football: Ward breaks record, Fightin' Irish roll

CHICAGO - Jonathan Ward's place atop the Bishop McNamara record books is secure.

A dominant night against St. Ignatius showed why the senior has put his names among the great Irish running backs.

Ward ran for 224 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries, setting the Fightin' Irish's record for career rushing yards on his first carry, and Bishop McNamara's running game led the way in a 41-14 triumph Friday night.

"It's amazing," Ward said of the record, which he set with a 16-yard rush. "The feeling hasn't hit me yet. I just try to stay humble about it, and just know that somewhere down the line, someone else better will come. But without the line within the past three years, and all the linemen and all the fullbacks, especially #5 [Jerrico Johnson], it wouldn't be possible. So I give all the credit to them."

Ward surpassed Brian Crossley in the school's record book in his record breaking night.

Bishop McNamara (7-1, 3-1 Chicago Catholic League White) has positioned itself for a favorable postseason seed with one game to play, and with Ward and Johnson, churning out big gains, the win came a little easier than some may have expected against an improved St. Ignatius squad (4-4, 2-2 CCL White).

Johnson also finished with 109 yards on just five carries, including one touchdown.

Bishop McNamara began to pull away midway through the second quarter, after St. Ignatius tied the game at 7-7, as quarterback Ryan Coolidge dove in from a yard out after a Hunter Baquet interception.

Ward responded with a tough 35-yard touchdown run down the left sideline, shedding multiple would-be tacklers.

After a St. Ignatius three-and-out, he and Johnson went back to work. After a 30-yard Johnson run to the 3-yard line, Ward ran in for another score.

"He was really hard to tackle," Bishop McNamara coach Rich Zinanni said. "He and Jerrico Johnson are quite a duo at tailback."

St. Ignatius recovered a short kick to start the second half, but the Irish defense held after the Wolfpack tried to run for the first down on a fake punt.

After a 15-yard run by Johnson, Ward ran in untouched for a 17-yard score.

After a St. Ignatius turnover on downs, Johnson burst up the middle for a 50-yard score as the Irish made it 34-7.

Bishop McNamara also buckled down defensively in the second half. St. Ignatius only managed 12 yards on its first eight plays, with 15 more on a penalty accountin for the hosts' only first down.

Johnson, playing both ways, had a big part in slowing the Wolfpack down.

"On defense, as a captain, I try to enforce that we hit them hard ever play," Johnson said. "It's difficultt sometimes when they run a lot of things up the middle. ... We were very determined to win this game. We had a chip on our shoulders. We want to win; we want to play hard; in order to do that, we had to set the tone on defense, and I think we did a very good job today."

Ward added a 33-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter, again breaking past the defense and leaving Johnson praising him afterward.

"He's a freak of nature," Johnson said.

Irish senior receiver Chris Bell opened the scoring, bringing in a well-placed ball down the middle from quarterback Kobe Shutter for a 31-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

All of it has Zinanni feeling good about where his team is at.

"We got one game left to go; we'll see what happens in the playoffs," Zinanni said. "Hopefully, the sky's the limit."