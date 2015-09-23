Kankakee County Speedway: Chebanse driver close to national title

Luke Gash already has an incredible resume for the summer of 2015. In 43 nights of racing, he has won 22 features and stands atop the United Midwest Promoters Stock Car Division point standings.

So, does he need to prove anything at the Kankakee County Speedway Friday night? He'd be the odds-on favorite to win the inaugural Dick Potts Memorial feature, but he's not sure his car has 92 laps left in it.

The race honors the longtime Morocco, Ind., driver who raced with the number 92. So promoters of the special show decided to offer a $2,500 first-place prize for the winner of a race that will be broken into two 46-lap segments.

"I don't know," Gash said. "We've been racing since the first weekend in April. The engine is leaking oil in three different places. And this would be equal to five or six regular nights of racing. We have the tires to do it. I'm not hard on tires. But it's the engine I think a lot of teams will be worried about.

"It wouldn't be too smart to blow up a $5,000 engine to win $2,500."

But Gash isn't willing to stash the car in a garage yet.

"If Jerrad Krick is coming over [from Chambers, Ind], I'll be there," Gash said. "He's second in the points and I wouldn't want to give up the title without a fight. I'd have to come out."

Gash is looking forward to the $3,000 prize that comes with the UMP national points honor. He might be planning to reinvest that in his racing team, but at this point, the team doesn't have a plan for the 2016 season.

"We'd love to field an Open-Wheel Modified car. I really like to see how I could do against guys like Nick Allen, Mike McKinney and Jamie Lomax, but that's a lot more expensive," he said. "I like the Street Stock guys and I like these cars, so I don't know what we're going to do."

The race is part of a final night of points, so championships will be determined in the Sport Compact, Stock Car, Open-Wheel Modified, Independent Modified, Pro-Late Model and Late Model divisions. All but the Late Model class will be competing.

Most notable among the championships is the certainty that Kankakee's Phil Line will take home the biggest trophy on the Open-Wheel Modifieds. He would have to stay home and Kevin Hastings of Kankakee would have to win the feature event to change the standings.

Most talked about among the unsettled races would be the Pro-Late Model Division battle. A.J. Dixon, of Manteno, just grabbed the lead and needs to hold off Chad Osterhoff, of Kankakee, to earn his first title.

In the Sport Compact class, second-place Ben Kirchner, of Bonfield, will have to hope for a breakdown if he hopes to surpass leader Jim Beasley, of Morris.

The top spots in the Late Model, Stock Car and Independent Modified are already settled, with Mike Spatola, of Manhattan; Don Hilleary, of Papineau; and Cody Fultz, of West Lafayette, Ind., winning those divisions, respectively.