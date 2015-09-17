High school cross country: All-City sweep for Boilermakers

A strong showing from Bradley-Bourbonnais in Bishop McNamara's All-City After Dark meet saw the Boilermakers leave the McNamara campus with hardware from both of the event's races.

Lenny Bauman, Colin Pickering and Zach Joaquin finished one-two-three for the Boilermakers in the boys race, sealing up the victory despite the Irish following the trio with finishers in 4th through 9th places. Bradley-Bourbonnas' top-heavy finish allowed a narrow 28-30 win to take the All-City crown.

Bauman, Pickering and Joaquin ran the vast majority of the race side-by-side and led from wire-to-wire. The runners broke up their three-man pack with roughly a half mile to go and Bauman pulled away from his teammates to cross the finish line three seconds ahead of Pickering and five ahead of Joaquin to take the All-City individual title.

"It feels really good [to be All-City champion]. Running with that tight pack really pushed me and really helped out." Bauman said of his win.

"It's really competitive between the three of us so it really just pushes us. We had a game plan of we where going to go. The last half mile we all said we were going to take of and go as fast as we can."

McNamara's secondary pack was led by 4th-place finisher Jacob Quigley, who finished just ahead of Ricky Esparza, Carter Wedig, Kellen Saindon, Vaughn Studer and Jack Stam.

The Fightin' Irish lacked enough runners to qualify for a team score, so Bradley-Bourbonnais took the team title by default, but Irish freshman Faith Provost turned in a dominant individual victory by crossing the finish line a full 1 minute 5 seconds ahead of the next-best finisher.

Winning the All-City title as a freshman is no small feat, but Provost handled the win with an easy confidence.

"Nothing's a surprise, my dad's kind of a running nerd so he watches everybody on the computer and knows what times they're running," Provost said with a laugh.

"It's definitely an important meet. Recently I've been trying to hold back in the beginning because I tend to go out way too fast and trail off at the end. I tried to keep slower at the start even though I had a lot of energy and excitement until the end so I can finish hard."

Two of McNamara's three runners finished in the top 5 as Carolina Quintero placed 4th, but without enough girls to qualify, the Boilermakers' win was ensured from the start.

Claire Hammes led Bradley with a 2nd place finish and was followed by Samantha Gonski in 3rd and a by a pack of runners that placed 5th through 9th: Brooke Frazier, Emily Rozak, Jillian Boudreau, Isabella Hoskins and Alyssa Stoll.