High school volleyball: Cissna Park fends off Watseka's upset bid

Watseka found itself in position to deliver a loss to an undefeated Cissna Park squad after winning the match's opening set, but the Timberwolves were able to rally back and keep their unbeaten streak alive with a 23-25, 25-19, 25-12 road victory.

Addison Stoller led the way for Cissna Park with 17 digs, eight kills and six blocks and Anna Kaeb masterfully set the pace with 29 assists. The Timberwolves are now 7-0 on the year.

Katie Kidwell turned in a complete effort for the Warriors, ending her day with seven aces, six kills and three blocks. Kennedy Bauer set up 19 assists and Kara Dexter made 12 digs as Watseka dropped to 4-3 this season.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington def. Streator Woodland 25-16, 25-5</strong>

The Panthers remained unbeaten at 4-0 after soundly shellacking Streator Woodland.

Sydney Perkins delivered four service aces and set up 11 assists, Marlana Ferrari made seven kills and Jennie Price had 11 digs in the win.

<strong>Milford def. St. Anne 25-5, 25-16</strong>

The Bearcats had minimal trouble with the Cardinals in a rout.

Jasmine Klonowski had six digs as St. Anne dropped to 0-2.

<strong>Beecher def. Peotone 25-15, 25-16</strong>

Savanah Stluka led the way in a Bobcats win that improved their season mark to 3-0.

Stluka's complete effort included 11 assists, 10 digs, four kills and four aces.

Kaila Moe had four kills and five digs for the Blue Devils, Brylee Kelly added five kills and Emily Petrocelli had six digs.

<strong>Newark def. Dwight 25-20, 16-25, 25-17</strong>

Despite a nice effort pushing things to three sets, the Trojans were unable to avoid the loss.

Rachel Dawson and Leah Flynn each had five kills and Brooke Bossert delivered seven aces.

<strong>Paxton-Buckley-Loda def. Central 25-18, 25-16</strong>

Central fell behind early and were unable to climb back into contention.

Cassidy Gerdes had three kills and five digs for the Comets and Jenna Offerman had seven assists.

<strong>Herscher def. Prairie Central 25-13, 25-11</strong>

The Tigers dominated every aspect of their matchup with Prairie Central, allowing just seven service points over the course of the two sets.

Stephanie Allison led with nine digs and Sidney Bohac delivered 12 assists.

<strong>Trinity def. Illinois Lutheran 26-24, 25-17</strong>

Ashley Harwood led the way in the Eagles win with eight kills.

Alexa Wright served up eight assists and accounted for 12 service points.