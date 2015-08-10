At a Glance

<strong>• SHOOTING SPORTS</strong>

<strong>Chip & Clack team excels</strong>

The X-Line Sportsmen's Club's Chip and Crack trapshooting club's Junior Cold team placed third in Class C competition at the AIM Grand National Youth Trapshooting Championships this week the World Shooting and Recreational Complex at Sparta, Ill., coach Jack Miller reported Wednesday.

Team members in the competition for shooters ages 18-23 are brothers Josh and Jeremy Jiskra, of Coal City; Alison Kinstner, of Manteno; Jake Aichele, of Coal City, and Kelcey DePatis, of Donovan.

Aichele was runner-up in singles at 16 yards and high overall in singles, doubles and handicap. Jeremy Jistra placed sixth overall in handicap shooting.

Also competing, were the Chip and Crack junior team of Dane Bertrand-Essington, of Bradley; Damon Harris, of Bradley; Matt McDaniel, of Braidwood; Eddie Lanoue, of Kankakee and Zane Metz, of Momence.

Coach Miller stayed at Sparta for competition in the 116th Grand American Trapshooting Championships, which continue through Aug. 15. Miller said he'll be back in time to run Friday shooting at the X-Line club. For more information on the Grand American, visit the American Trapshooting Association website www.shootata.com.

<strong>Challenge for Bears' line</strong>

Jack Miller, coach of the Chip and Crack Youth Trapshooting Club, said Wednesday he plans to challenge the Chicago Bears' offensive line to a trapshooting competition with Chip and Crack at the X-Line range. Bears Camp at Olivet Nazarene University is scheduled to close after a last practice on Sunday, Aug. 16.

• <strong>CAMP SHAW</strong>

<strong>Family camping next weekend</strong>

Camp Shaw-Waw-Nas-See will be offering a weekend of family-oriented camping Aug. 14-17, at the historic 4-H camp along Rock Creek and adjacent to Kankakee River State Park.

Families will spend their days zip lining, doing archery, swimming, going on hikes and spending quality time together. Meals will be provided.

The cost is $475 for the first five family members, then an additional $75 per person. Sign up online at www.campshaw.org or call Greg LaPlante at 815-933-3011 for more information.

The email contact is director@campshaw.org.

Camp Shaw is off Illinois Route 102, between the state park main entrance and Warner Bridge Road.

• <strong>WILL COUNTY</strong>

<strong>Hummingbirds up close</strong>

Visitors to Will County's Plum Creek Nature Center, north of Beecher, will be able to watch as hummingbirds are banded by an Illinois licensed avian ecologist during a "Hummingbirds Up Close" program from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The program is being offered by the Forest Preserve District of Will County in cooperation with the Thorn Creek Audubon Society. Registration is required for the free, all-ages program. Call 708-946-2216.

<strong>Nature photography</strong>

A "Summer Nature Photography" class will be offered at Plum Creek Nature Preserve, north of Beecher from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16.

The free program is recommended for beginners and for technology ranging from smartphone cameras to digital SLRs. It is open for ages 16 and up, but registration is required by phone at 708-946-2216.

<strong>Kayak fishing at Monee</strong>

An introduction to fishing from a kayak will be offered at Monee Reservoir from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 in "Kayak Fishing 101," sponsored by the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

A kayak and all items you'll need will be provided in the $20 program for participants age 12 and older. Registration is required. Call 708-534-8499.

"Kayak College" workshops also will be offered Saturday, Aug. 15 at Whalon Lake in Naperville for ages 12 and older for $20 per person. Registration is required 708-534-8499.

For information on these programs and other Forest Preserve District offerings, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

Monee Reservoir also offers another "Fishing for Trash" program 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 11-16, when participants can receive a gift for helping keep the Will County Forest District facility cleaned up. Stop by the visitor center to pick up a garbage bag, fill it with trash and return it to receive your gift.