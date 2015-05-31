High school softball: Irish blank Wildcats for sectional title

SENECA - They may have been playing in Seneca, home of another group of Irish, but Bishop McNamara's softball team looked right at home on Saturday, clinching the Class 2A Seneca Sectional championship with an emphatic 8-0 victory over Wilmington.

Alex Storako and Mikayla Cole combined to shut out the Wildcats while only surrendering two hits and striking out 12 batters in the contest.

"Alex getting back and feeling good after missing 10 days was great," McNamara coach Laura Harms said. "When those two are hitting their spots, they may be different pitchers, but they mix well and they understand that they have that support of the other pitcher. We'll need them both through the rest of this tournament, if we want to continue to have success.

They were aided by home runs off the bats of Jenna Arseneau and Caitlin Engelking, and Storako helped her own cause by scoring two runs as the Fightin' Irish clinched a berth in Monday's 2A Rosemont Super-Sectional game against Immaculate Conception Catholic.

"I had hit pretty bad in my first two at-bats, so I was determined to make something happen in that at-bat," Arseneau said of her three-run home run. "I just put my head down, hit it hard, and did what I wanted to do up there."

The game started as a pitcher's duel, with Storako matching Miranda Southall pitch for pitch. The first three innings passed with only a handful of baserunners and no runs put up by either team, but Bishop McNamara set about changing that in the top of the fourth inning.

Shelby Stauffenberg led off the inning with a single, and she reached second on a fielder's choice groundout by Baylee Hull. She later scored on a wild pitch, and Storako followed suit as the Irish grabbed a 2-0 lead at the halfway mark of the contest.

After Southall was stranded on second base in the bottom of the frame, the Irish hammered her for six runs in the top of the fifth. Engelking led off the inning with a deep home run to left-center field to make it a 3-0 game, and Corinne O'Connor socked a double down the left field line to keep the line moving. Stauffenberg and Storako each reached base to give Jenna Lawler an opportunity to bat with the bases loaded, and her groundout gave Bishop McNamara a 4-0 lead.

Arseneau then came up to the plate with two outs and two on and absolutely unloaded on a pitch, sending it deep over the right-field fence and giving her team a commanding 7-0 lead in the process.

Kailey Glass reached base on a sharp single to left field, and after two wild pitches and a throwing error, she scored as well to make it an 8-0 lead heading to the bottom of the fifth.

The Wildcats threatened in the fifth and sixth innings, getting runners on first and second base in each frame, but they couldn't cash in on either chance. Storako struck out three batters to end the threat in the fifth, and Cole was similarly successful in the sixth, inducing a pop out from Casi Van Gampler and striking out Chloe Lombardi to finish off the frame.

Wilimington did pick up a single with one out in the seventh inning, but that's all the Wildcats could muster as Cole picked up another strikeout and induced a groundout to third base to end the game.