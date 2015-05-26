High school softball: Wilmington takes down No. 5 Beecher

SENECA — Wilmington proved it is not to be taken lightly.

Squaring off against perennial power Beecher on Tuesday, the Wildcats came out victorious 8-6 against the state's No. 5-ranked team at the Class 2A Seneca Sectional semifinals.

Starting pitcher Miranda Southall worked through early defensive miscues and received some assistance late, while Wilmington finally found the timely hitting it was searching for during last week's Coal City Regional.

"We know we can hit," said Wilmington coach Jack Skole. "Today was a day where our defense was shaky, but our bats came through for us."

After committing three errors through the first five innings, Wilmington's defense came up big down the stretch — particularly shortstop Madeline McDonnell.

With Beecher threatening with the tying runs in scoring position in the sixth, McDonnell ranged far to her right and fired a bullet to first base to get a hard-charging Savanah Stluka by a hair for the third out. An inning later, McDonnell again made a nice dig and throw to first to keep the bases clear with out in front of Loyola University commit Taylor Johnson.

Johnson followed with a grounder back to the circle to end things, and after, Skole praised Southall's perseverance and McDonnell's defensive support.

"Miranda just kept working out there," Skole said. "... And the key play was [in the sixth] with the communication between third base and our shortstop. Madeline knew she could get that play and have the angle for the throw. She just got her. That could have opened up the flood gates."

Offensively, the Wildcats pounded out 17 hits on the afternoon. They opened the scoring in the top of the first with a run and responded to Beecher's three-run rally in the bottom of the first with three runs of their own in the second.

Lori Kucharski finished 4 for 5 with a double, while Hailey Huml went 3 for 4. Southall and Tori Mills each added two hits.

With the No. 5 ranked team taken care of, Wilmington now turns its attention to No. 4 Bishop McNamara. The two teams did not play during the regular season but will meet with a sectional championship on the line at 11 a.m. Saturday.

<strong>Bishop McNamara 8, Chicago Christian 3</strong>

Shelby Stauffenberg and Baylee Hull connected on back-to-back home runs and starter Mikayla Cole settled in after a tough first inning as the Fightin' Irish advanced to Saturday's sectional championship.

Cole surrendered a two-run homer to Chicago Christian cleanup hitter Sam Kubik in the opening frame but didn't allow another run before giving way to Alex Storako in the sixth.

The Irish responded to the early deficit by posting a three-spot in their half of the first with Hull's RBI triple and Jenna Lawler's RBI single providing the highlights.

"We said before the game that if we give up two runs, than we're going to score four runs. If we give up four, we'll score seven," said Bishop McNamara coach Laura Harms. "The biggest thing is winning every inning no matter what happens."

McNamara added two more runs in the third courtesy the long ball as Stauffenberg and Hull opened the inning with consecutive homers to center field.

O'Connor added a two-run double in the sixth for insurance and finished the evening with three RBIs.

Now, the Irish must prepare for upstart Wilmington.

"It's about not wanting to go home at this point," Harms said. "Whether it's a senior or a junior, they have to be ready to do whatever it takes to win."