Boys high school track: More than a dozen athletes qualify for state meet at PBL Sectional

PAXTON — Despite a dominant team performance from the host of the Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Sectional, individual efforts from local athletes made it so their schools will still be represented at the state meet next Thursday through Saturday in Charleston.

PBL took top team honors with a total of 108 points, finishing comfortably ahead of Tri-Valley (66), Momence (54), Bishop McNamara (47), St. Anne (43) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (43). Unsurprisingly, the Panthers will also be most represented at state with seven qualifiers, but area schools had no shortage of standout state qualifiers, either.

Despite a consistent presence on the scoreboard, much of Momence's scoring came from third- and fourth-place finishes as it will be sending just two groups, the 400 and 800 meter teams, to Charleston. Jesse Fulwiley and Tre Spears led the way as members of both qualifying relay teams.

The Fightin' Irish jumpers led the way for Bishop McNamara, nabbing wins in the long jump from Kevin King and in the high jump from John Ward. Ward also took second in the long jump behind his teammate.

Dwight's long-distance relay teams won the day in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays and junior Blaine Livingston snagged a win and a trip to state in the 400.

Ninth-place Tri-Point will be impressively represented despite its low team score thanks to a second place in the 3200 relay and a pair of qualifying times from indefatigable senior and second-time state qualifier Brandon Wilkerson.

Wilkerson jockeyed for position with PBL's Nick Porter throughout both of the day's longest individual events, taking a close second in the 1,600 and somehow finding a reserve of extra speed in the eighth and final lap of the 3,200 to pull away and win by 15 seconds.

"It's just motivation to get done sooner." Wilkerson joked about where he found the energy to pick up his pace after already running seven laps.

"Last year I went to state in the 3,200. I finished 16th, but I had a really strong year of cross country and a really good track season so I'm hoping to improve on that," Wilkerson said. "At the beginning of the year the goal was top five so that's what I'm going for in the [3,200], but I know I'll have to cut some time down."

Iroquois West, Central and Cissna Park will send one qualifier each. Cissna Park senior Devon Laubscher's high jump of 21 feet 9 1/2 inches was enough to send him along, Jace Peters qualified with a second place for Central in the 800 and Markese Gayton's second place in the 400 made him the lone Raiders qualifier.

Possibly the most impressive outing of the day came from St. Anne, specifically from sprinters Diego and Cristobal Horta. The brothers qualified as members of the Cardinals' winning 400 relay and its second place 800 relay squads as well as picking up a one-two finish in the 100-meter dash, punching tickets to state within a quarter of a second of one another.

"I think it's amazing. We could go to state against anyone, but going against your own brother? It makes things interesting." said Cristobal.

"At practice we just work together. He pushes me to try harder, he's one of my rivals. I have to thank him, He's a good runner and I love him to death." Diego added of his younger brother.

Both brothers agreed on one thing, they have the confidence to succeed.

"Oh, I definitely feel confidence. We're confident." Diego said about their chances next weekend without hesitation before Cristobal added a bit more.

"Especially now that we're going against each other at state," he said. "I wish the best of luck to him and I hope we can both make it to the finals."