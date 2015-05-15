High school softball: Leonard leads Dwight past Woodland

Dezi Leonard turned in a dominant performance in the circle Friday in Dwight's 6-0 triumph over Streator Woodland.

Leonard went the distance and allowed just two hits while striking out 10 to earn the win.

She helped herself out offensively with a 2-for-2 effort and an RBI. Molly Rodosky, Amy Ruder and Kapri Krople also drove a run each.

<strong>Wilmington 13, Plano 3 (6 inn.)</strong>

Miranda Southall racked up four RBIs on four hits and pitcher Lori Kucharski recovered from a tough first inning to give the Wildcats an Interstate Eight victory.

Kucharski surrendered two runs in the opening frame but allowed just one run the rest of the way to pick up the win on eight hits and a pair of strikeouts.

Southall enjoyed a perfect 4-for-4 afternoon with two doubles, and Casi VanGampler drove in two runs.

<strong>Herscher 11, Westmont 2</strong>

Tigers starter Kelsey Post came out firing on all cylinders, retiring the first 10 batters of the game and striking out nine of them in a runaway win.

Post finished with 13 strikeouts and only allowed two hits and no earned runs to improve her record from the circle to 21-8.

Emily Sebastiani picked up two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs in the Interstate Eight conference win.

The victory makes Herscher 23-9 overall this season and 11-5 in conference play.

<strong>Hoopeston 16, Milford 2 (5 inn.)</strong>

Holding a narrow 1-0 lead entering the third inning, Hoopeston blew the game open with six runs in the frame before running away to a blowout win.

Alissa Totheroh and Taylor Simpson each had two hits and an RBI for Milford.

Cyandra Bennett allowed 12 runs in four innings to take the loss.

<strong>Lincoln-Way North 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1</strong>

The Boilermakers struggled to find hits when they were needed in a low-scoring SouthWest Suburban Conference loss.

Two players accounted for all five of Bradley's hits; Alyssa Pusateri knocked three and Abigail Smith added two. The team's lone RBI came from Melinda Russell.

Sydney Bright took the loss for the Boilers after allowing three runs on five hits. The team fell to 12-13 over all and 7-5 in conference play this season.

<strong>Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4, Watseka 3</strong>

After tying things up at three in the bottom of the sixth, Watseka would allow PBL to come back in the seventh on a passed ball and steal a close one.

Madison Bauer singled, doubled and drove in a run, Summer Cramer had an RBI and Taylor Bauer singled and tripled.

Taylor Bauer took the loss, despite allowing only three hits and one earned run.

<strong>Manteno 11, Lisle 4</strong>

An early flurry of runs put the Panthers up quickly and a steady stream of offense kept them there.

Carly Trepanier drove in four runs with a pair of hits and Kiley Zajdzinski added two hits of her own to drive in three runs.

Jackie Beck fanned nine Lisle batters and went seven strong innings to earn the win for Manteno.

<strong>Beecher 5, Lemont 4</strong>

The Bobcats were able to hold off a surging Lemont team to pick up a narrow win.

Beecher scored three runs in the first on just a pair of hits thanks to a series of walks and a couple of sacrifice flies to go with a Carson Solis RBI single.

Solis also earned the win with seven strong innings to move the Bobcats' season record to 22-4.

<strong>Coal City 9, Reed-Custer 8</strong>

The Coalers pulled off an improbable comeback win to take down Reed-Custer after trailing 7-1 in the first inning.

Leslie Youskevtch started the game and gave up 7 runs, but was relieved by Emily Aichele, who entered in the first and only allowed one more run throughout the rest of the game to earn a win.

Aichele also went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Makenna Emerson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Carly Pavlis drove in two runs and Sam Olsen added an RBI.

The Coalers improved their record to 18-11 overall and 10-5 in the Interstate Eight with the win.