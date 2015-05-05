Girls high school soccer: Manteno dominates Wilmington

Manteno scored early and often in a 5-0 victory over Wilmington on Tuesday.

The Panthers notched four first-half goals in establishing early control.

Manteno (8-9-1) opened the scoring with a goal from Sarah Marshall with an assist from Emma Grunwald.

Jordyn Shipp found the back of the net for two goals, on assists from Megan Schaeffer and Destiny Recendez. Alex Baxter completed the first-half scoring with a goal off an assist from Jade Dunn.

Stephanie Sotiropoulos capped the Manteno scoring with an unassisted goal in the second half.

<strong>Peotone 4, Westmont 2</strong>

A strong effort from Cameron Hunter allowed Peotone to capture an Interstate Eight victory.

Hunter netted three goals and Kimmie Rickson scored the other as the Blue Devils seized control.

Kiana Wheeler racked up nine saves for Peotone.

<strong>Andrew 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1</strong>

Andrew netted four goals in the first 18 minutes and ran away with the SouthWest Suburban Conference victory.

Autumn Hollowell accounted for the only Bradley-Bourbonnais (10-3-2) goal.

<strong>Lisle 3, Coal City 0</strong>

The Coalers struggled to generate offense in an Interstate Eight Conference loss.