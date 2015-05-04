High school track: Boilers nab All-City bragging rights

Bradley-Bourbonnais left little doubt which city program was taking home bragging rights.

The Boilermakers snatched wins on both sides of Monday's annual All-City meet by fending off rivals Kankakee and host Bishop McNamara.

The Bradley girls topped the stat sheet with 80 overall points, eight ahead of the second-place Kays, and the Boilers boys ran away with things on their end, racking up 98 points and finishing a full 58 points ahead of the Irish's 40.

Camron Harrell was a big factor in the team's dominant win, taking top honors in the 100- and 200-meter dashes to establish himself as the fastest man in the city. In addition to taking the city crown in both events, Harrell also currently holds the fastest overall times in the area. Despite his impressive accomplishments, he is quick to defer the credit to his coaching staff and trainers.

"We've been working hard all season and all off season," Harrell said. "I've put in a lot of work with my coach, he's been training me and supporting me a lot and he's done a really good job.

"I'm feeling pretty confident right now; our whole team has been coming through a lot, and we're improving every meet."

In addition to Harrell's fleet feet, the Boilers built their commanding lead by picking up three of four relay wins, Zach Joaquin's 1,600 winner, Marquis Spears' wins in both hurdles events and Anthony Wilson's firsts in both shot put and discus.

The girls side of things was more competitive, with Kankakee actually placing first in more events than any other team, but still falling eight points shy of the All-City title.

Janae Cox led the way for Bradley with firsts in the long jump, triple jump and 100 hurdles, but it was the squad's depth that made the difference. They were able to make up the difference in event wins by consistently placing second and third to pile up enough points to secure victory in the meet.

Tyjuana Eason and the Kays' sprinters showed again that they are the quickest around, setting a blazing pace in the relays and short-distance events. Eason took the top prize in the 100, 200 and 400, Shaneequa Hubert won the 800 and the 300 hurdles, Stacy Lawrence finished right behind Hubert in the 300 hurdles and Jemiya Bates finished behind only Eason in the 100 and 200. They also teamed up for wins in all four All-City relay events.

"We look forward to these events, just to interact with the people in our city. To see everyone come out and watch us run, we get pretty amped up." Eason said of the intra-city affair. "It feels really good and we feel very confident."