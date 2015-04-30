High school baseball: Herscher rallies late to down Wilmington

Herscher came up with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie with Wilmington and earn a 6-3 victory on Thursday.

Starter T.J. Fuller struck out two and allowed five hits in his complete-game win for the Tigers (17-9).

Tyler Fisher delivered at the plate with three hits and two RBIs. Austin Berns had two hits and Austin Jarnagin and Devin Bean had an RBI apiece.

Dillon Tjelle took the loss, despite a strong start, allowing five runs.

<strong>Beecher 10, Momence 0 (5 inn.)</strong>

The Bobcats rattled off 10 runs in the first three innings then held strong defensively to seal up the win in five innings.

Garrett Short went the distance while allowing five hits and striking out a pair.

Tanner Saddler drove in three runs with a two-run double and a sacrifice fly. Benji Cortez and Chase Wyatt each added two hits, an RBI and three runs scored.

Codey Minor was dinged for seven runs in two innings to take the loss for Momence.

<strong>Cissna Park 8, Central 4</strong>

Jacob Marquez scattered 10 hits in seven innings to pick up a complete game win, thanks to solid run support from his offense and some help from Central's shaky defense.

The Timberwolves were able to run at will against the Comets' battery, swiping 14 bases in the game. Devon Laubscher knocked two hits and Marquez went 1 for 2.

Tony Zell took the loss, despite allowing only one earned run and striking out 14. The defense caused seven unearned runs on six errors.

<strong>Watseka 8, Iroquois West 0</strong>

Jake Schippert spun a strong outing for the Warriors, scattering seven hits and allowing no runs while fanning ten in a complete game win.

Schippert, Eric Lattimer, Matt Hodolitz and Cole Davenport each supplied an RBI for Watseka, while Austin Miller rapped two hits.

Austin Conrad picked up two hits on offense and took the loss from the mound after four innings of work.

<strong>Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Dwight 0</strong>

The Trojans' hitters had no answer for PBL starter Jonny Walder and fell despite a solid outing from Owen Pulver.

The loss was Pulver's first of the season, dropping his record to 4-1. Dwight's season record fell to 15-8 this season.

<strong>Tinley Park 8, Manteno 7</strong>

After rallying back with three runs in the top of the seventh inning, the Panthers were in position to take snatch a win, but Tinley Park answered back with three of their own in the bottom of the inning to win in walk-off fashion.

Caleb Selk was victimized by the late rally and took the loss after 2 2/3 innings of relief work.

Easton Bertrand went 3 for 4, stole two bases and drove home two runs for Manteno and Connor McCormick doubled twice and drove in a run.