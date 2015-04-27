Girls high school soccer: Shipp comes through in Manteno victory

Manteno won its sixth consecutive match in dominant fashion, trouncing Streator 7-1 Monday, thanks to a prolific day from Jordyn Shipp.

Shipp scored four of the Panthers' goals. She was assisted by Kailyn Mickulas on the first goal, Sarah Marshall on the second and third and Mikaelah Hurley on the third.

Marshall also scored once with an assist from Megan Schaeffer, who also found the back of the net with an unassisted goal.

Kara Keene was the winning keeper as the Panthers' record improved to 6-6-1 and 4-2 in the Interstate Eight Conference.

<strong>Beecher 9, Kankakee 1</strong>

The Bobcats ran roughshod on the road over the Kays, scoring all nine of their goals in the first half on the way to a rout.

Jordan Miner led the charge for Beecher with three goals. Sarah Schuffert netted two, Hannah Giroux scored once and made two assists and Kristen Martinez and Abby Becker added a goal apiece.

Kristyn Bonk made four saves as keeper and Kaylee Larson made one.