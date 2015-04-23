High school track: Peotone boys, girls sweep quads

The Peotone boys track and field team turned in an impressive showing in a quadrangular meet against Dwight, Fieldcrest and Serena in Dwight, piling up 119 overall points.

The Blue Devils finished first in seven events, including wins in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs from Jake Chisausky and in the shot put and discus from Luke Schubbe.

Dwight took second with 71 points, highlighted by wins in the 100 and 200 from Logan Gouwens.

For the girls, Peotone scored 82 points to win over the same three teams.

Sydney Paw accounted for two of the Blue Devils' first place finished, winning both the shot put and discus events.

Dwight finished third with 52 points behind Fieldcrest's 65 and ahead of Serena's 21. The Trojans took first four times, including wins in the 400 and 3200 meter relays.