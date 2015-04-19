High school football: Hayden Strong fan of Illini football

Hayden Schaumburg has always been a fan of the University of Illinois.

All Saturday did was reinforce that to a very high level.

Schaumburg, a junior at Watseka Community High School, suffered a spinal injury during the Warriors game against Central last October. But his impressive recovery allowed him to do something doctors initially feared he might not be able to do again as he walked the sidelines as a honorary head coach for the University of Illinois at their annual spring football game on Saturday.

"It was just a great day," Schaumburg said. "It's definitely a lot different than the high school scene, that's for sure."

Schaumburg was treated to a tour of the school's facilities and participated in the coin toss prior to the kickoff of the game. He didn't get to call the flip, that honor was reserved for a former Illini defensive lineman Corey Liuget, now with the San Diego Chargers.

Schaumburg didn't mind that so much and was in awe of the opportunity presented to him. The connection through the Illini program was made through Watseka assistant basketball coach Tom Schroeder, who also works as a scoreboard operator at Illinois.

Schroeder got word of Schaumburg's plight to Illinois coach Tim Beckman, who has been a constant source of support to Schaumburg ever since.

"He [Beckman] reached out early after my accident," Schaumburg said. "We've talked some and it kind of snowballed into this. They are all just really good guys here. Class acts."

Schaumburg doesn't intend to be a stranger and hopes to attend Illinois' agricultural science program upon completion of high school.