Boys high school track: Watseka wins quad meet at home

Strong performances from Corwin Allen, Andrew Allen and a trio of jumpers led Watseka to 125 overall points and a first-place finish in a quadrangular meet against Hoopeston, Tri-Point and St. Anne.

Andrew Allen took comfortable firsts in both discus and shot put and Corwin Allen won the 200-meter dash. The Warriors' trio of first-place jumpers were Michael Hendrickson in the long jump, Joseph Taylor in the high jump and Gabe Burgos in the triple jump.

Tri-Point and St. Anne tied for third with 40 points each. Tri-Point's day way highlighted by Jared Haeme's win in the 400 and Brandon Wilkerson's win in the 1600. St. Anne nabbed firsts in both the 400 and 800 relays and in the 100 thanks to Christobal Horta.