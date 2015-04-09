Pied-billed grebes heard more than seen

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology describers the pied-billed grebe as "part bird, part submarine," explaining these small ducks "can adjust their buoyancy and often use this ability to float with just the upper half of the head above the water. They catch small fish and invertebrates by diving or simply slowly submerging."

Gary Soper photographed the one shown here on the Kankakee River above the dam at Kankakee last Sunday morning.

They are common in much of North America and in the breeding season, their bills are whitish with a black band (hence pied-billed). "They have virtually no tail," Cornell Lab notes.

They are year-round residents across the south of North America and into Central and South America. They breed across the northern states and Canadian provinces.

However, they are "rarely seen in flight and often hidden amid vegetation," Cornell notes, advising to look for them "on small, quiet ponds and marshes where thick vegetation grows out of the water."

They have loud, far-reaching calls and "an extremely variable vocal repertoire. Among the most common are a long, loud, rhythmic series of bleating whoops, coos, and gulping kuk-kuk-kuk notes; also a rippling, chuckling chatter."

<strong style="font-size: 12px;">Audubon field trips begin</strong>

The spring field trip schedule for the Kankakee Valley Audubon Society will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at Kankakee River State Park.

Meet at the suspension bridge parking lot west of the main office.

Membership dues are $5 for individuals and $8 for families and may be sent to Roberta Slaby, 3956A N. 3000W Road, Bourbonnais, Ill. 60914. Make checks payable to Kankakee Valley Audubon Society.

Other scheduled outings, with 8:30 a.m. start times, are:

April 25: Whispering Willows (Willowhaven) Park — There are short trails here around ponds and you can expect to see a variety of birds, especially waterfowl. Willowhaven is located on 4000E Road, just south of North Street (2000N Road).

May 2: Davis Creek area of Kankakee River State Park — You should see a variety of species including orioles and a number of migrating birds. Meet in the Davis Creek parking area.

May 9: State Count Day — The KVAS is responsible for the bird count in Kankakee County. You will be observing in several areas. We'll send an email to get things organized sometime in April, or you can call a KVAS officer if you would like to participate.

May 16: Perry Farm at Bradley — You will walk through the prairie and wooded areas to the river. Meet in the parking lot by the Exploration Station.

May 23: Aroma Land & Water Preserve — This is a beautiful area with a variety of habitats. The trail is an easy walk to the Kankakee River and back. Meet in the parking area on Hieland Road 1.4 miles south of Illinois Route 17.

May 30: Aubertin's — Meet at the Aubertin farm south of Aroma Park. Call or email a KVAS officer for directions.

June 6: Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie — There are many orioles and other songbirds here. We also hope to see shrikes, upland sandpipers and bobolinks. Meet at the Midewin Visitor Center on Illinois Route 53, two miles north of Wilmington.

Inclement Weather Policy – In the event that the weather is questionable on the day of the field trip you can check for cancellation by calling a KVAS officer after 7 a.m. on trip day.

Officers are: David Atkinson, president, 815-932-6457, daveannatk.att.net; Roberta Slaby, secretary-treasurer, 815-937-9889, robertaslaby@gmail.com; and John Baxter, field trip chairman, 815-937-9889, Xxjb7z@aol.com

"If anyone has a suggestion for a future field trip please share it with one of the KVAS officers. We are always open to new locations," Baxter noted. He also suggested self-guided trips to the Iroquois County State Wildlife Area, east of St. Anne, and Indiana's Willow Slough State Fish and Wildlife Area just over the Indiana state.