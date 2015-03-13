Girls high school basketball: Meet our All-Area team

<strong>Taylor Bauer | SR | G | Watseka</strong>

Bauer averaged 14.1 points per game in her senior season to help her eclipse the 1,000-point mark for her career. She set a school record with 68 blocks, which was good enough to finish fourth in the area. Bauer also knocked down 45 3-pointers and 64.7 percent of her free-throw attempts as the Warriors won a Class 2A regional title.

<strong>Nicole Borgetti | SR | G | Coal City</strong>

Opposing teams knew Borgetti was getting the ball in crucial situations and it never seemed to matter. The senior drained a huge 3-pointer against Peotone to ensure a championship for the Coalers at the Interstate Eight Tournament. She finished with 70 treys to bolster her 15.8 points per game.

<strong>Mikayla Brandon | FR | F | BBCHS</strong>

No area freshman made a more immediate impact than the 5-foot-11-inch Brandon. She averaged just shy of a double-double with 9.6 points and 12.4 rebounds per game to go along with 91 blocks. Size isn't her only advantage, however. Brandon possesses terrific ball skills that will make her one of the most feared players around.

<strong>Madyson Bunton | SR | F | Coal City</strong>

Bunton saw her role expand significantly entering her senior season and she responded with 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest. An all-tournament selection at the Ladycat Classic and Interstate Eight Tournament, Bunton developed into a versatile scorer who worked well opposite teammate Nicole Borgetti.

<strong>Emily Carstens | SR | G | Peotone</strong>

As hard-nosed as they come. Carstens was rough around the edges when she started seeing varsity minutes as a sophomore, but she worked tirelessly to improve her game. The senior averaged 7.7 points and 7.8 rebounds, but defense is where she really shined. Carstens was terrific on the opposition's end with a school record 91 steals.

<strong>Natalie Castonguay | SR | G | Watseka</strong>

Already recognized as a fantastic defender, Castonguay stepped up offensively with Watseka needing to replace a lot of scoring heading into the season. The senior watched her points per game rise to 12.7 this season while remaining a star on the defensive end. An All-Area member for the third-straight year, Castonguay finished seventh in the area with 90 steals, which tied a school record.

<strong>Taylor Cultra | SR | C | Iroquois West</strong>

The 6-foot senior shouldered the load most nights for Iroquois West, including a 21-point performance against Harvest Christian in the Class 1A Elite Eight contest. Cultra averaged 12.2 points as a senior to surpass the 1,000-point mark for her career. She added 6.9 rebounds per contest as the Raiders reached the Class 1A State Tournament.

<strong>Jasmine Elliott | JR | G | BBCHS</strong>

Capable of playing on the perimeter or in the paint, Elliott anchored a young but talented Bradley-Bourbonnais squad on the way to her third-straight All-Area selection. The junior helped the Boilermakers to another 20-plus win season with 13.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

<strong>Cora Graffeo | JR | F | Peotone</strong>

Graffeo was critical to Peotone's success from the season's first game; however, she played an even bigger role down the stretch with teammate Carley Maupin sidelined. The junior finished the campaign averaging 16.7 points and 6.1 rebounds as the Blue Devils captured the Interstate Eight regular season championship.

<strong>Dana Hodgin | SR | G | Herscher</strong>

The Tigers enjoyed their best season is more than a decade with Hodgin providing senior leadership for an up-and-coming program. She was an all-tournament selection at the Timberwolf Tip-off, Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament and the Interstate Eight Tournament. The guard finished her career by averaging 9.8 points per game as a senior with a team-high 75 steals and 41 3-pointers.

<strong>Nicole Johanson | SO | C | Herscher</strong>

Offense had been an issue for Herscher in recent seasons, but Johanson provided an immediate boost to the scoring attack. The 6-foot-5-inch sophomore averaged 13 points per game on her way to all-tournament selections at the Timberwolf Tip-off, Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament and the Interstate Eight Tournament. Johanson also provided a defensive presence in the post with 65 blocks.

<strong>Taylor Johnson | SO | F | Beecher</strong>

Opponents that underestimated Johnson because of her height received a rude awakening. The 5-foot-6-inch sophomore played much bigger than her size in the paint. An all-tournament member at the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament and Riverside-Brookfield Tournament, Johnson finished in the top 10 in the area in scoring (16.5), rebounds (210), steals (97) and blocks (29).

<strong>Lexi Knake | SR | G | Cissna Park</strong>

The Timberwolves have risen to prominence in Class 1A through the last three seasons with Knake leading the charge. A three-time All-Area recipient, Knake scored 11.3 points in her final campaign to go along with 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals. The senior provided excellent leadership as the team's point guard with Cissna Park reaching the Class 1A Sweet Sixteen for the second straight season.

<strong>Jenna Lawler | SR | F | McNamara</strong>

Lawler fit the bill perfectly when Bishop McNamara needed to find a defensive presence in the post entering the season. Coach John Rutter had no qualms regularly assigning Lawler to guard the opposition's best player. The Fightin' Irish didn't count on her for offense during their run to the Class 2A championship, but she turned in her best offensive performance of the season against Havana with 13 points in the Class 2A Elite Eight.

<strong>Hanna Mitchell | SR | G | McNamara</strong>

The Irish looked in trouble against Breese Central in the Class 2A title game until Mitchell struck for three consecutive 3-pointers to bring her team back to life late in the game. Known best for her perimeter shooting but a well-rounded talent, the senior averaged 8.3 points and led the Class 2A champions in rebounding with 162 boards.

<strong>Corinne O'Connor | SR | G | McNamara</strong>

As steady as they come, O'Connor was a key piece to Bishop McNamara's run to the Class 2A state title. An All-Area recipient for the third straight season, the senior proved to be an asset both on the perimeter and in the lane. O'Connor finished her high school career with 11.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in her senior season.

<strong>Kelly Rudin | JR | F | McNamara</strong>

Bishop McNamara's biggest question mark entering the senior centered on its post play; however, Rudin's play quickly alleviated any concerns. The forward provided the Irish with a tough defensive presence inside on their way to the Class 2A title. Rudin supplied the champs with 7.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

<strong>Elena Sanchez | SR | G | Iroquois West</strong>

Sanchez's coach called her one of the best shooters in the state. It's hard to argue that after she set a school record with an area-high 78 3-pointers. The guard was a key cog in Iroquois West's run to the Class 1A State Tournament with 9.5 points and three assists per game.

<strong>Khadaizha Sanders | SR | G | McNamara</strong>

There's not enough space here to list all the accomplishments of the Rutgers-bound guard. Sanders earned The Daily Journal's Player of the Year award for the third consecutive season after leading Bishop McNamara to the Class 2A state championship. Any talk regarding the area's best-ever girls basketball player absolutely has to put Sanders in the middle of the discussion.

<strong>Grace Schroeder | SO | G | Iroquois West</strong>

An All-Area selection as a freshman, Schroeder's follow-up campaign was nearly derailed when she broke both wrists during Iroquois West's preseason scrimmage. The sophomore steadily picked up steam once back on the court, culminating in a memorable 29-point performance in a Class 1A sectional championship. Schroeder finished with 10.4 points and 3.4 assists per game for the Class 1A State Tournament qualifier.

<strong>Vinisha Sherrod | SO | G | BBCHS</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais was in need of a point guard after losing a Division I player to graduation. Sherrod filled the void admirably as the Boilermakers began to rebuild after posting 27 wins the season before. The team still managed to crack the 20-win mark, thanks in part to Sherrod, who averaged 13.9 points and 3.8 rebounds to go along with 68 steals.

<strong>Danielle Snuckel | SR | G | Beecher</strong>

A terrific outside shooter, Snuckel broke the 1,000-point mark for her career during her senior campaign and earned all-tournament honors at the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament and Ladycat Fall Classic. She averaged 12.1 points per game and topped in the area with an 88.1 free-throw percentage.

<strong>Addison Stoller | JR | G | Cissna Park</strong>

Stoller was once again an absolute nightmare for opponent's to match up against. Now a three-time All-Area member, the 5-foot-10-inch junior possesses the ball-handling skills to play on the perimeter and the size to dominate inside. Stoller averaged a double-double with 17.7 points and 11.6 rebounds to go along with 4.4 assists and 3.7 steals per contest.

<strong>Kenna Wilkey | SO | F | Reed-Custer</strong>

The Comets finished the season with a 12-17 record, so how valuable was Wilkey? Here's how valuable: she missed five games over the holiday break and the team went winless without her. The sophomore was one of the Interstate Eight's top post players with 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per outing.

<strong>Morgan Zacharias | SR | G | Reed-Custer</strong>

Zacharias is known statewide for her accomplishments in pole vaulting, but the senior proved plenty capable on the basketball court, as well. She averaged nearly a double-double with 16 points and 9.8 rebounds along with 3.5 steals and three assists per contest.

<strong>Special mention:</strong> Andrea Fuoss, Iroquois West; Ashley Harwood, Trinity; Carleigh Johnson, Grace Christian; Courtney Johnson, Grace Christian; Chloe Lombardi, Wilmington; Carley Maupin, Peotone; Katlyn Post, Herscher; Skylar Small, Iroquois West; Alexis Smith, St. Anne; Brianna Williams, Momence.

<strong>Honorable mention:</strong> Rachel Dawson, Dwight; Frankie Demack, Momence; Kara Dexter, Watseka; Makenna Emerson, Coal City; Stephanie Fehr, Cissna Park; Marlana Ferrari, Gardner-South Wilmington; Samantha Hasselbring, Cissna Park; Alyx Herring, Trinity; Carly Pavlis, Coal City; Sam Pilbeam, Beecher; Jenni Price, Gardner-South Wilmington; Kate Ranger, Beecher; Maranda Residori, Gardner-South Wilmington; Alissa Totheroh, Milford; Gabby Wessels, Cissna Park.