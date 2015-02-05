Girls high school basketball: Boilersmakers roll past Thornwood

It would be hard to fault the Boilermakers if they felt the need to temper expectations with only Jasmine Elliott returning to the starting lineup from last season's Sweet 16 squad.

But that doesn't seem to be an option. The bar has been set high, and they're just fine with that.

"The expectations are pretty high," Elliott said. "But I feel like we've got this."

With the postseason a little over one week away, Bradley-Bourbonnais took a step forward Thursday with a 54-35 triumph over Thornwood on Senior Night.

"We're young, but tonight we worked together," Elliott said. "When postseason does start, I think we're going to be fabulous. We're passing the ball more, and I feel the team is working together a lot better."

Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Brian Anderson couldn't agree more as he watched his team execute the offense with patience and work hard on the glass.

"We've been able to get into the middle of the lane," said Anderson, who's team earned the third seed at the Class 4A Danville Regional. "It's gotten more teamwork involved, and they're starting to see what that teamwork can do for us."

Elliott has been key to rebuilding the Boilermakers after they loss four starters from a roster that nearly beat Edwardsville to reach the Elite Eight a season ago.

The junior posted 13 points and nine rebounds Thursday, but the optimism surrounding Bradley-Bourbonnais wouldn't be possible without sophomore Vinisha Sherrod and freshman Mikayla Brandon.

Sherrod was quiet against Thornwood with six points; however, the point guard leads the team in scoring with just over 15 points per game and has done an admirable job taking over for Martha Burse.

"Vinisha has such great floor vision," Elliott said. "It takes the pressure off me ... to let me run out of my two or three spot."

Brandon, a 5-foot-11-inch freshman, has been dynamite in the middle. Thursday was no exception as she posted 17 points and 18 rebounds.

"She has been amazing down low," Elliott said. "We can give her the ball, and she can do any post move to get her shot up."

Brandon came up with six points in the third quarter to help the Boilermakers open up a healthy eight-point lead heading into the final frame.

The win was Bradley's 18th of the season — a mark Anderson was shooting for prior to the season.

The Boilermakers will wrap up their regular season with a pair of road contests next week before turning their attention to trying to fulfill postseason expectations.

"I think we can win another regional," Anderson said. "I think we can get another plaque.

"The girls want it. They can feel it. I don't think they're going to settle for anything less than yet."