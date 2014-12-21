Boys high school basketball: Changes galore at 65th KHT

The Kankakee Holiday Tournament has seen many changes over the course of its 65-year history.

The changes coming to this year's event might be the biggest of them all.

For the first time in the history the tournament will add a fourth day. After crowning small school and large school champions on the tournament's third day on Dec. 29, the tournament will cross over the classifications with the large school title winner squaring of against the small school title game winner and each other placement playing one another in what the KHT is calling the Champions Round.

It's a sweeping change for the tournament in an effort to get the KHT in line with many other holiday events that offers its combatants the opportunity to get four games in during their holiday tournament stint.

As for the field, there are some noticeable changes there as well.

In the large school field, Thornridge is a newcomer to the fiel, along with Chicago Vocational from the Chicago Public League. Those teams take the slots of a pair of Chicago Public League teams, Hope and Carver.

<strong>Large school division</strong>

Defending champion Bradley-Bourbonnais headlines the Large School field.

After upending the host school in last year's final, the Boilermakers will look to make it a repeat behind a trio of talented juniors.

Junior Micah Bradford leads the way for Bradley. The electric guard is averaging over 20 points per game through Bradley's first seven contests during a 6-1 start.

If Bradley can repeat as KHT champions, the Boilermakers will have brought home their sixth KHT title in school history, second only to the host school's 12 titles won.

The Boilermakers will be tested though in their quest to be repeat, presenting the largest challenge could be the host school.

Kankakee really pushed the Boilermakers earlier this season as Bradley needed a last-second bucket from Bradford to win the title at the Thanksgiving Basketball Classic as Olivet Nazarene University in a 53-52 win.

The Kays also have a trio of potent offensive weapons led by Joseph Jordan. Jordan's scoring average is pushing 22 points per game and he is complement nicely by returning all-conference performer Martavius Laster and Sammie Hines.

One of the newcomers, Vocational, enters the tournament as something of a wildcard.

Vocational stormed through its own Thanksgiving Tournament, then toppled a highly touted Hyde Park on a last-second three pointer from Jakobe Barker. Vocational's record stands at 4-2 after a pair of league losses in the tough Chicago Public League's Red South Division.

The other Chicago Public League entrant, Julian, also looks intriguing. Bringing in a new coach with college experience at both UIC and DePaul in Donnie Kirksey, the Jaguars are a young team looking to build. Off to a deceptive 4-6 start because of a rigorous Thanksgiving Tournament in Rockford, the Jaguars could be a team to watch.

Another team with a notable new coach is Thornridge as Rocky Hill returns to the high school coaching ranks. Hill guided Thornton to a pair of Class AA runner-up trophies and a third place finish in the 1990's and is now looking to rebuild the program at his alma mater.

A young group led by Billy Randle and Carly Henry, the T-Birds were off to a 4-6 start in the early going.

Rounding out the large school field are a pair of teams from the SouthWest Suburban Conference. Lincoln-Way North has scuffled a bit early with a 1-6 mark, but has a solid inside-out combo in Jaylen Branch and Liam Jenkins while Andrew (1-7) always seems to bring quality efforts to the KHT.

<strong>Small school division</strong>

Last year's runner-up in the Small, Illiana Christian looks like the odds-on favorite this season.

The Vikings have jumped out to a 9-0 start this season, and possesses a huge front line featuring four players 6-foot-5 or taller, topped by 6-foot-8 senior Ryan Barnes.

But the Vikings aren't just a big team, they are a well-rounded group anchored by Matthew Zandstra, Zack Pruim and Chad Kettelar. In winning the Thanksgiving Tournament in Seneca, Illiana edged out field mate St. Anne in pool play and then nipped a solid Mendota team by a point in the final.

Speaking of St. Anne, the Cardinals appear to have the components in place to make another run at the KHT crown. A trio of sensational seniors that helped St. Anne reach the Sweet 16 in the Class 1A postseason have graduated, but returning starters Jomarri Jones and Deon Thomas have the Cardinals to a 7-2 start.

Other top contenders to go after the title include Peotone, a team off to a 7-2 start behind strong defensive play. Leading scorers for the Blue Devils in the early going include Kale Maupin (13.3 points per game) and Matt Gaskin (13.1).

They will open the tournament against Interstate Eight rivals, Herscher. The Tigers have rebounded after a rough start at the Thanksgiving Basketball Classic. Herscher, now 4-5, is paced by big man Grant Billings (11 points per game).

Manteno opened the season strong with a runner-up showing at the Interstate Classic, but a rough nonconference schedule has been tough on the inexperienced Panthers, who now stand at 3-6.

The Panthers returned just one starter this season, Ethan Kaufman, but he's currently sidelined by injury and may not be available for the KHT.

Their opening-round opponent, Momence, is well aware of the feeling of inexperience. The Redskins are underclassman dominated this season but do have one constant in senior Aaron Cantwell, who leads the team in scoring at 10.4 points per game.

Central, last year's runner-up, got off to a tough start by playing in a rigorous Thanksgiving Tournament, but will likely be up to speed by the KHT. Led by sharpshooter Justin Lemenager, the Comets shouldn't have any problem lighting up the scoreboard.

Rounding out the field is Grant Park. The Dragons have struggled to close out some close games in the early going, but the Dragons are still a tricky team to put away led by Jaron Jacobson, who is currently averaging over 13 points per game.

<strong>Marseilles Holiday Tournament</strong>

Local squads can be found all over the high seeds at the 16-team Marseilles Holiday Tournament, that features primarily small schools.

High-octane Reed-Custer (7-3) snagged the top seed at the tournament while Dwight (8-1), with its lone loss to Reed-Custer is the No. 2 seed.

Gardner-South Wilmington (6-3) also nabbed a top-five seed, coming in at No. 5 behind Reed-Custer, Dwight, third-seeded Flanagan and fourth-seeded Putnam County.

<strong>State Farm Classic</strong>

A typically strong field in Bloomington looks stronger than usual making difficult first-round draws for the two local entrants, Bishop McNamara and Cissna Park.

The Fightin' Irish will lock horns with a traditional power Quincy Notre Dame, while the Timberwolves will square off with Kewanee.

<strong>Plano Christmas Classic</strong>

The two local entrants, Coal City and Wilmington, in the Plano event will have a hard road to travel in the 24-team event as they are both among the bottom five seeds.

Coal City will open against 12th-seeded Peru St. Bede, while Wilmington will play ninth-seeded Ottawa.

Dixon is the top seed in the tournament, followed by Mendota, Burlington Central and Aurora Christian.

<strong>BSN Holiday Classic</strong>

Watseka is the lone team in the pool play event hosted by both Bismarck-Henning and Heritage High Schools.

The Warriors will play four pool-play games at Bismarck-Henning and then play in a final day of crossover games against the comparative placer from the opposite pool.

<strong>Donovan Holiday Classic</strong>

Donovan will host a two-day pool play tournament with five teams entered.

The host school will battle Deland-Weldon, Christ Lutheran, Southland College Prep and Morgan Park Academy in the inaugural event.