Men's college soccer: ONU downs Roosevelt in 2OT

Olivet Nazerene pulled off a marathon victory at home Tuesday against Roosevelt, winning 4-3 in two overtime periods.

The Tigers finished the first half with a goal advantage, thanks to goals from Matheus Guimares and Christian Henock-Berhanu after Roosevelt took an early lead via a penalty goal.

The teams played evenly, scoring a goal apiece until a late goal from the visitors tied things up and sent the game to overtime.

The first overtime period wasn't enough to end this one as neither team was able to find the back of the goal.

During the second overtime, Paddy Hoep was able to find the goal in the match's 102nd minute to put the Tigers up for good.

Chris Trahorn manned the goal the entire match for Olivet, picking up four saves on the day.

The conference win moves the squad to 11-5 on the season and to 7-2 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.