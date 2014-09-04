Boys high school golf: Boilermakers shoot season-low score

Bradley-Bourbonnais put together its best round of the season on Thursday, defeating Bolingbrook 159-200 at Manteno Golf Course and Learning Center.

Michael Mateja took medalist honors after shooting an even-par 36. Ryan Ponton carded a 40, and Cole Breitenbucher shot a 41.

Will Walker, Tyler Brock and Anton Ervick each shot a 42.

<strong>Kankakee 187, Rich East 239</strong>

The Kays had an easy time at Deer Creek Golf Course.

Eric Marcotte was the medalist with a 41, and Matt Olszewski shot a 46. Gabe Jones and Austin Koenig each shot a 50 for Kankakee, which improved to 3-1 in the Southland Conference.

<strong>Dwight 175, Seneca 180, Manteno 199</strong>

Nathan Zabel shot a meet-best 42 as Dwight earned the win at Nettle Creek in Morris.

Seth Galloway and Dalton Hagi added 44s for the Trojans, and Braden Marks had a 45.

C.J. Boudreau led Manteno with a 45.

<strong>Newark 185, Reed-Custer 191</strong>

Sarah Maddox shot a 38 as the Comets dropped a close contest.

Austin Willis shot a 50, and Carson Anderson had a 53.