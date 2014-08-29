2 bike deaths in 10 months at Hickory Creek

After the second death of a bicyclist in 10 months on its Hickory Creek Preserve trails, officials of the Forest Preserve District of Will County are looking for safety improvements, Executive Director Marcy DeMauro has said.

On Labor Day weekend, district police officers will conduct trail safety checks on the western branch of the Hickory Creek Bikeway in New Lenox, the district announced Monday. Officers will issue warning tickets only in the program to increase safety awareness on the busy trail, the announcement said.

On Aug. 9, 42-year-old Vardas Varpucanskis, of Mokena, died in an accident on the Hickory Creek Junction Trail, in Frankfort Township.

According to published reports, Vardas Varpucanskis was riding downhill at high speed when he swerved to miss an oncoming bike rider who was passing a jogger. Varpucanskis, who was not wearing a helmet, lost control, fell and struck the back of is head on the paved trail just before 11 a.m. He was pronounced dead at nearby Silver Cross Hospital in New Leno at 11:38 a.m.

On Oct. 5, 2013, a 68-year-old Joliet man, also not wearing a helmet, died of head injuries from an crash in the district's annual Cruise the Creek bicycle event, which drew nearly 1,900 participants.

Forest District Police Lt. Tracy Phillips reported at the time that James F. Lorenc was just getting started in the event when he apparently braked too hard going downhill while approaching a bridge over U.S. Route 30 and flipped over his handlebars and hit his head.

Temporary signs had been posted to warn riders of steep hills and event "sentinels" were stationed to warn of other potentially dangerous spots, Phillips said at the time.

Improving safety on busy multi-use trails is a topic widely discussed at meetings of forest district and park district officials, including one that DeMauro attended recently, said Cindy Cain, forest district public information officer.

DeMauro said at a recent board meeting some bicyclists are riding at speeds of 30 to 35 miles per hour to train for races or achieve a targeted heart rate.

At the same time, more urban trails, like Hickory Creek, are getting heavier use by bicyclists, runners and walkers. "It's an issue all over the country," Cain said. "We have more trails now and a lot more users, and multiple users -- bike riders, people walking their dogs."

The district is considering mowing wider shoulders on each side of trails to potentially reduce conflicts.

The district's "general use ordinance" for trails requires that users "travel at safe speeds and proceed at a slower pace when trails are in heavy use" and that they "exercise proper judgment for the safety of everyone," Monday's announcement said.

In addition to the safety checks, the district officials will urge users review trail etiquette guidelines printed on trail maps and online.

Bicyclists are advised to wear helmets and to travel at reasonable speeds

Other etiquette guidelines are:

• Keep pets leashed;

• Yield to others when entering, crossing or turning onto trails;

• Higher speed users should yield to lower speed users;

• Trail users going uphill generally have the right-of-way over users traveling downhill;

• Stay to the right of the trail, when possible; do not block the entire trail;

• Pass on the left, when safe to do so;

• Give a clear warning signal before passing; wait for a response whenever possible;

• Remember when using the trails, you also are an ambassador of the activity in which you are participating.

For more information on the District's trails or trail use etiquette, call 815-727-8700 or visit ReconnectWithNature.org.