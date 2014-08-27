High school volleyball: Watseka rolls ahead in Timberwolf Tip-Off

Watseka rolled to a pair of wins at the Timberwolf Tip-Off on Wednesday and moved into the championship pool of the tournament.

The Warriors coasted to a 25-8, 25-5 win over Christ Lutheran and then toppled Momence 25-10, 25-8.

Against Christ Lutheran, Taylor Bauer led the attack with nine kills and also added two blocks. Maddie Pfingsten dished out 12 assists. Bauer was back again with 10 kills and eight digs against Momence, while Lexi Shoemaker and Emily Allhands added four service aces each.

Momence rebounded to pick up a 21-25, 25-23, 15-7 win over Hoopeston to advance into the consolation pool.

Alexxis Velasquez had four kills and two service aces to pace Momence.