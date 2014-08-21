Boys high school golf: Dwight downs Morris on tiebreaker

A fifth-place tiebreaker gave Dwight a victory over Morris on Thursday at Dwight Country Club.

The teams both shot a 185, but Braden Marks' 52 was three strokes better than Morris' fifth-place golfer.

Nathan Zabel led the Trojans with a 42, and Seth Galloway recorded a 45. Nick Schultz and Drew Jensen shot a 47 and 51, respectively.

Dwight is now 1-1 on the year.

<strong>Watseka 184, Milford 189</strong>

Joe Herbert and Kyle Giroux both shot a 44 to help the Warriors edge the Bearcats at Shewami Country Club.

Nathan Schroeder wasn't far behind for Watseka (3-0) with a 46.

Milford was led by Ty Clark's 46. Zach Luecke shot a 47, while Ben Leitz and Austin Price both shot a 48.

<strong>Ridgeview 187, Iroquois West 197, Cornerstone Christian 211, Flanagan 229</strong>

Kameron Wilken shot a 46 to lead Iroquois West (3-1) at Indian Springs Golf Course in Saybrook.

Jaeden Barney finished with a 47, and Alec Small had a 50.