NFL: Mixed results at three spots in Bears' win over Jaguars

CHICAGO — The Bears are gone from Bourbonnais, but there's still work to be done before the games to start count.

A day after the team broke training camp at Olivet Nazarene University, the Bears were back under the Soldier Field lights Thursday for a preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Unfortunately, the injuries continued to mount in a 20-19 victory. Rookie cornerback Kyle Fuller injured his ankle on the opening kickoff, while tight end Zach Miller suffered a foot injury.

But coach Marc Trestman loves to call the preseason "a process," and the process must go on.

Let's break down a trio of position battles that saw significant developments during Thursday's action.

<strong>Linebacker</strong>

The results were considerably more positive than a week ago.

Jon Bostic, Shea McClellin and Khaseem Greene each played a significant amount, and all three showed signs of improvement.

Bostic moved with fluidity. Unlike his rookie season, he put himself in position to make plays and didn't have a problem shedding blocks.

Of particular note, Bostic stopped Toby Gerhart on 3rd and 1 to hold Jacksonville to a field goal on the game's opening drive.

Greene didn't stand out as much his fellow second-year linebacker but was consistently in on the play.

McClellin was more of a mixed bag but still made progress compared to last week. He made a great move to beat right tackle Luke Joeckel late in the first quarter but also failed to shed his block on multiple occasions.

Lance Briggs shared praise for McClellin, who is trying to transition from defensive end to linebacker.

"It's going well. It's a new feel for him," Briggs said. "He's seeing things a little bit differently but Shea's real smart. He's very athletic. The thing about him in practice and even in the game, he's always around the ball."

<strong>Running back</strong>

The Bears are still searching for a backup for Pro Bowler Matt Forte.

Veteran Shaun Draughn had three nice carries for 33 yards and pulled in two passes for 12 yards.

Rookie Ka'Deem Carey got an extended look and impressed with his explosiveness. His vision at the line of scrimmage, though, still needs work.

Carey blasted in for a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter — the Bears were terrible in short- yardage situations in 2013 — and finished with 36 yards on 13 carries.

<strong>Special teams</strong>

OK, it's cheating a bit by grouping special teams into a single category.

Punt and kickoff coverage teams fared much better in preseason game No. 2 than against Philadelphia, but the positives were in short supply elsewhere within the unit.

With Chris Williams sidelined with a hamstring injury, Eric Weems got a chance to earn the return job with the entire first half to work.

Weems' effort wasn't spectacular and was made worse by a lost fumble on his second kick return to set up Jacksonville's only touchdown.

Micheal Spurlock and Michael Ford each received opportunities in the second; though, neither did much to separate themselves from the pack.

"We didn't see much in the return game," Trestman said.

Elsewhere, rookie Pat O'Donnell began to distance himself from Tress Way in the punting battle, but didn't do enough to seal the job yet with a couple duds of his own.

Special teams coach Joe DeCamillis said Monday in Bourbonnais he wanted to have his unit set by week 3 of preseason.

That's difficult to see happening before the Bears head to Seattle next Friday.