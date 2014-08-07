Researchers see link between fish sex changes, chemical pollution

At first she was surprised. Then she was disturbed. Now she's a little alarmed. Each time a different batch of male fish with eggs in their testes shows up in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, Vicki Blazer's eyebrow arches a bit higher.

In the latest study, smallmouth bass and white sucker fish captured at 16 sites in the Delaware, Ohio and Susquehanna rivers in Pennsylvania had crossed over into a category called intersex, an organism with two genders.

"I did not expect to find it quite as widespread," said Blazer, a U.S. Geological Survey biologist who studies fish. Since 2003, USGS scientists have discovered male smallmouth and largemouth bass with immature eggs in several areas of the Potomac River, including near the Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant in the District of Columbia.

The previous studies detected abnormal levels of compounds from chemicals such as herbicides and veterinary pharmaceuticals from farms, and from waste spewed by sewer overflows near smallmouth-bass nesting areas in the Potomac.

Those endocrine-disrupting chemicals throw off functions that regulate hormones and the reproductive system. In the newest findings, at one polluted site in the Susquehanna near Hershey, Pennsylvania, 100 percent of male smallmouth bass that were sampled had eggs, Blazer said.

With the mutant bass, she said, "we keep seeing ... a correlation with the percent of agriculture in the watershed where we conduct a study."

The fish that were dissected and analyzed by researchers swam downstream from farms and animal feed operations, where rains wash manure filled with various chemicals and hormones into streams and rivers.

It was a familiar finding. After the first intersex bass were found in the Potomac, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made a remarkable discovery in follow-up research at Blue Plains: "We found female germ cells in the testes of 82 percent to 100 percent of the male smallmouth bass and in 23 percent of the males from ... largemouth bass," the agency said.

It is a problem that extends well beyond the Chesapeake Bay region that includes the District, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Intersex bass were found by the USGS in the Columbia, Colorado and Mississippi river basins in 2009.

Scientists have yet to identify a single chemical responsible for causing male fish to become part female.

The director of the EPA's Chesapeake Bay Program said the report's findings fall short because it is based on information collected from the bay in 2009 and disregards a major event: the most aggressive bay pollution cleanup plan in history. The EPA's so-called pollution diet started in December 2010.

The sites in the Susquehanna and Delaware rivers were studied in 2007, and the Ohio River was visited in summer the following year, Blazer said. The samples waited in a long line of items submitted for research until it was completed this year.

"It's the way science works," Blazer said. "It takes a long time for the chemical analysis. Labs that analyze chemicals are backed up."