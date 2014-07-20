PONY baseball: Ottawa's big bats end B-B American's tourney

With the offense Ottawa brought to the plate, the Pony League Region 2 Tournament at Limestone Park became a battle for second place.

Bradley-Bourbonnais American was the final team to get a chance to take down the heavy hitters on Saturday but suffered the same fate as Ottawa's first two opponents. The tournament championship game got out of hand early as Ottawa powered to an 11-0 victory in five innings to earn a spot in next week's North Zone Tournament in Bay City, Mich.

Ottawa previously scored eight runs against Eastern Illinois in the first round of the tournament and piled up 17 against Limestone after that. BBA earned a spot in the final by defeating Limestone 2-1 in Saturday's first game but knew it faced a tall task against Ottawa.

"We watched them from their first game to this game, and they can flat out hit the ball," BBA coach Rick Lewis said. "They don't shortchange themselves up at the plate, that's for sure."

Ottawa scored once in the bottom of the first inning before plating four more in the second to take a stranglehold on the game. Zach Dyche hit a solo homer with one out in the second, which sparked a streak of four consecutive hits.

Kyle Cook drove in a run with a single, and two more scored on a sacrifice fly by Michael Obos after BBA botched the relay throw back to the infield.

The final six runs all came in the fourth, an inning highlighted by a two-run homer by Jake Kofoid and a three-run blast by Jake Hanlon.

BBA felt confident coming into the day despite having to battle back through the losers' bracket after a first-round loss, but it didn't translate into the final result.

"In Pony rules, after three games the pitchers' innings reset," Lewis said. "We started off with fresh pitchers coming into the day, but it's always tough coming through the losers' bracket. It takes a toll on your team, regardless."

Bradley-Bourbonnais American managed just three hits against Ottawa pitcher Ben Kowalski. Kris Petty had a single and a double, and Kian Baron had a single.

BBA might have put up a better fight if it hadn't been playing its second game of the day, but Lewis thought its earlier win could have been a spark for his team.

"It's always nice only playing one game on the day, but drawing Limestone is always a big boost for us," he said. "It's a good little rivalry game."

BBA's one-run win was its second in as many days after defeating Kankakee 7-6 on Friday — part of a three-game winning streak to fight off elimination and reach the championship.

"I've had this group for four years. It's been a pleasure seeing them grow each year," Lewis said. "It's always sad to see it end, but it was a good run."