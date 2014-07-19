Little League: Manteno 11-12s fall short against Western Springs in section title

BURBANK -- They went down with a fight, but it was too little, too late for the Manteno 11- and 12-year-old stars Saturday in the Section 2 title round against Western Springs.

Manteno kept the game in striking distance, but a single run in the final inning was all the all-stars could muster in a 4-1 loss to their opponents from the western suburbs.

"Twenty-four years that I've coached, this is one of the best groups I've ever coached," said Manteno coach Joe Bechard. "Attitude-wise, hustle, desire -- never gave up. Fought to come back that last inning. Bats just let us down a little bit today."

Western Springs advances to the state tournament, which Manteno hosts. All afternoon, Manteno seemed a step behind Western Springs, but Manteno kept the game manageable.

Unfortunately, Manteno could never really get going with the bats. Bechard's crew only managed two hits through five innings, and Trey Vorwald's hard base hit to left in the sixth drove in Davey Wurster for Manteno's only run.

Manteno actually had the tying run at the plate with runners at second and third, but a strikeout ended it.

"We never gave up," Bechard said.

Still, Manteno hung in a little better than a 14-4 loss to Western Springs just two days earlier. The defense had a few miscues, but there were bright spots again.

Shortstop Jimmy Koskinas dazzled again. He threw out one runner from deep in the hole, and he was a part of a relay from right fielder A.J. Gilliam that ended with a putout at home to end Willow Spring's fifth.

"We executed well when we needed to execute," Bechard said. "But giving them a couple errors and getting kids on base and not bringing our sticks, that's what kind of got us."

The big blow came in the fourth, with Manteno still only down two. Western Springs' Thomas Remijas had a hit that got by first base, bringing in two runs to make it 4-0.

Manteno trailed 2-0 after two innings, before recording a hit. Koskinas had Manteno's first hit, a hard single in the third, but he was thrown out at second trying to extend it after Western Springs threw the ball away. Darien Bechard also had a one-out double to the left-field wall in the fourth, but he was stranded.

Western Springs, meanwhile, showed some life early to go out front. The squad scored a run in both the first and second, though Manteno pitcher Luke Trepanier did a nice job from making it worse. In the second, he had two strikeouts to leave a runner at third.

Still, Manteno didn't quite have enough against a team from out near Westmont.

"We got 60 kids to pick an all-star team from -- they got 900," Joe Bechard said.

It would have been fun to play the state tournament in its own backyard, but Manteno did scrap a bit against a quality team. And the elder Bechard was grateful for the help from assistant coaches Mark Anderson and Chris Juranich. They helped Manteno cruise to a district title and fight to the section title round.

"Without those two coaches, we wouldn't have even gotten as far as we were today. ... They kept the kids fired up in the dugout all the time," Joe Bechard said.

"They kept them believing. And that's all we really ask."