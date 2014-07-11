Little League: Manteno 11-12s want to come home for state tourney

This year's Manteno Little League 11-12-year-old All-Stars have extra motivation to get to the 2014 state tournament. That's because Manteno's Heritage Park is the host site, and who wouldn't want to have the home-field advantage on a stage that big?

Manteno took the first step in making that goal a reality on Wednesday by winning the District 18 Tournament in Aroma Park with a 12-2 victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais American. The champions went 4-0 in the tournament and displayed the ability to control momentum with both powerful hitting and strong pitching.

Manteno now turns its attention to the Section 2 Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Burbank. Coach Joe Bechard's team will play at 8 p.m. against the champion of District 15. The District 9 and 11 champions open play at 6 p.m.

If the Manteno All-Stars can outlast those other three teams, it'll be home sweet home for state, and that's something worth battling for.