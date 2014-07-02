Local golf: Kankakee Country Club offering discount to celebrate anniversary

Kankakee Country Club is offering discount memberships as part of its approaching 100-year anniversary.

The club turns 100 in 2016, and two major offers are available.

Full-golf membership for those 41 and older is available for $285 per month this year, $335 next year and $385 in 2016.

The current 2014 rate is $430.

Those ages 25-40 can pay $225 per month this year, $250 next year and $275 in 2016. The current rate for that age group is $285.

The $4,000 initiation fee is waived with a three-year commitment.

Social memberships, which only allow one free round of golf per month, are also available.

Those 41 and older can pay $175 per month this year, $190 next year and $205 in 2016. The current rate is $205.

Those ages 25-40 can pay $125 per month this year, $130 next year and $150 in 2016.

The $1,000 initiation fee is waived with a three-year commitment.