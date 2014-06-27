River conditions delay tagged fish release

<div>

The annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby, which officially started after midnight today, won't immediately have the 104 tagged top prize fish — but that part of the derby will be extended 10 days after the fish are released next week.

Northern Illinois Anglers President Sam Thomas, chairman of the derby, made the announcement Thursday evening — the first time in the 31-year history of the derby that such a delay has been necessary.

Other contests, including the Big Board and $100 cash Derby Dollar Days competitions, will continue as scheduled through 6 p.m. July 6, Thomas said. Prize night still will be held as scheduled at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsman's Club.

However, because of extremely high water and swift current, the electrofishing can't be done before Monday at the earliest, Thomas said.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources issued a statement that the Kankakee River is closed to all recreational boating as of 2 p.m. Thursday until further notice.

"We're working with DNR to get a larger boat in here, a high water boat" to do the electrofishing, he said. "Whenever we can shock, we sill start the 10 days of fishing for tagged fishing ... Hopefully everybody will be understanding about the problems."

NIAA Executive Director J.R. Black emphasized earlier that swift water conditions aren't safe for the electrofishing and that the deep, dirty water prevents effective gathering of the fish.

"We want all fishermen to know we're trying to be as fair as we possibly can be," he said. "But we're at the mercy of this river, too."

DNR bases its decision about delaying the effort on the speed of water flow through a National Weather Service river gauge at Wilmington. When they postponed electrofishing at Kankakee for Wednesday, the flow at Wilmington was 17,300 cubic feet per second, Black said. "This morning, it was 19,400. If they're going to cancel at 17.3, you know they're not going at 19.4."

Reed's Canoe Trips owner Larry Reed said Thursday evening that canoe services will not be offered this weekend.

"There's not much danger floating down the middle of the river, but close to shore you can get into trees and trash and that can be trouble," he said. "Most boating people know when it's not sensible to be on the river."

