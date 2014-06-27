Past Bears News 2012

<strong>Grading the Bears: Receivers grab good marks</strong>

By Kyle Garmes, on August 15th, 2012

Camp arrived, and now it's almost over, just like that. The Bears hold their final training camp practice today at Olivet Nazarene University, wrapping up about four weeks of workouts that saw some surprise, some disappoint, and some familiar faces do what we expected. Here's how we'll rate the following players based on expectations and what they have shown on the practice field.

STUDS

Alshon Jeffery, receiver

The rookie got better and better as camp wore on. He looked very comfortable going to catch jump-ball passes in the end zone. Backup quarterback Josh McCown said Jeffery reminds him in the same way as star receiver Larry Fitzgerald, whom he played with in Arizona.

Brandon Marshall, receiver

The star receiver, like Jeffery, looked better as camp rolled along. He consistently made catches that made fans go 'oooh," He continued to appear to be the big-time receiver the Bears have needed for years.

Tim Jennings, cornerback

The debate about who should be the other starter alongside Charles Tillman is nearly mute. Jennings has separated himself from newcomers Kelvin Hayden and Jonathan Wilhite. The 5-foot-8-inch veteran has played confidently and aggressively in trying to hold on to his starting job.

Lance Briggs, linebacker

The veteran has consistently looked amped up and ready to work every day. If Brian Urlacher can't play, the Bears will need Briggs to step up even more. He looked more than trustworthy in camp.

STEADY EDDIES

Jay Cutler, quarterback

Cutler has thrown a few picks in practice, but he's also looked comfortable with Marshall, Jeffery and other receivers like Earl Bennett. Surround him with guys to protect him and to throw the ball to, and Cutler will do more good than bad.

Matt Forte, running back

He injured his knee last season, but Forte appeared to be just about 100 percent in camp. He ideally won't get as many touches if Marshall and Jeffery and new running back Michael Bush step up, but he looks ready for another steady year.

THE QUESTION MARKS

Brian Urlacher, linebacker

Not based on performance, but because of his nagging knee issues, of course. Just how worried should Bears fans be about Urlacher having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, which he injured in the last game of last season? When will he back? Is coming back for Week 1 a good idea? Will missing two weeks of training camp hurt?

J'Marcus Webb, offensive lineman

Chris Williams, offensive lineman

We'll put these two together. Will one step up and seize the starting left tackle position? Webb looked like he was on his way to the job, but now Williams appears to be back in the battle. The Bears desperately need someone to protect Cutler's blind side.

Michael Bush, running back

Bush almost ran for 1,000 yards last year in just nine starts with Oakland, but can he be as productive with fewer carries with the Bears? He dropped a pitch in the preseason loss to Denver and hasn't stood out as frequently as other offensive pieces during camp. In fairness to him, most 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 plays are passing plays, so he didn't see the ball much.

Shea McClellin, defensive end

The rookie has gotten better over training camp, which is a positive sign for the Bears. But is he still undersized to play defensive end in a 4-3 setup? Or would McClellin, whose speed is a strength, still be better suited for a 3-4, where he can play linebacker? He'll chip in at some point.

HANGING ON

Dane Sanzenbacher, receiver

If the ball touches his hand, Sanzenbacher almost always catches it. He's under 6 feet tall, but he's smart, runs good routes and appears to have good chemistry with Cutler. The guess here is Sanzenbacher, who made the team as a rookie free agent last year, makes it through again.

<strong>Notebook: Bears receivers catch everything Tuesday</strong>

By Joe Alberico, on August 14th, 2012

It didn't seem to matter where the ball was thrown Tuesday.

Bears receivers were going to catch it.

The best example of that came when second-string quarterback Jason Campbell threw over the head of Evan Rodriguez. The rookie tight end used every bit of his 36-inch vertical and 32-inch reach to snag the pass by the tips of his fingers in heavy traffic.

"I love catching balls," Rodriguez said. "If you're gonna get hit, you're gonna get hit. And if you're gonna go up and get it, you better come down with the ball."

Rodriguez and the rest of the Bears' receiving corps seemed to adopt that philosophy as Jay Cutler and Campbell spent the day zipping passes into crowded spots in the secondary. Wideout Earl Bennett returned to camp one day after his wife gave birth to a baby girl and was on the receiving end of several neatly-placed Cutler passes. The 25-year-old said that being able to bring in those types of throws builds the relationship between Cutler and his receivers.

"That's what it's going to come down to sometimes in games, making those tough catches," Bennett said. "Jay trusts us, which is why he puts [the ball] in certain places. And he can make those throws so we just have to stay focused and do our jobs."

Right place, right time

Safety Chris Conte showed great awareness Tuesday, finding himself in position for two interceptions of Cutler. The second came on an overthrow in the open field, but it was the first that was easily the most impressive.

After tight end Kellen Davis brought brought down a ball in the back of the end zone, safety Craig Steltz punched it out and into the hands of a waiting Conte.

Conte, entering his second season, started nine of his 14 games played last season but came to camp needing to impress with Steltz and third-round pick Brandon Hardin fighting for playing time. As of right now, Conte has defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli's confidence.

"He's a guy that came in last year and did not have the opportunity for [organized team activities], mini camps, none of it [because of the league's lockout of players]," Marinelli said. "The first time he saw a Bear helmet was when he walked into training camp, and that's tough with all of the things you have to learn as an NFL player.

"But he had a really nice offseason after playing what I thought was some solid football for us last year, and now he's just building off of that. He has corner skills; he really aids our coverage, so he's going to get better and better as we go."

Trading places

With Brian Urlacher out recovering from arthroscopic surgery and Lance Briggs taking the day off to rest, several reserve linebackers were given the chance to shine with the first-team defense. Veterans Blake Costanzo and Geno Hayes, along with second-year man Patrick Trahan, traded snaps.

After taking a majority of the reps with the first-string offense Monday, left tackle J'Marcus Webb jumped between the first- and second-team units Tuesday. Rookie tackle James Brown was given several looks with the first unit as the team tries to solidify its starting five up front.

Injury update

Urlacher underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday morning in an attempt to relieve pain and swelling brought on by an MCL/PCL sprain suffered in the final game of last season. He did not make an appearance at practice. Cornerback D.J. Moore returned to practice after sitting out Monday with a quad contusion. Defensive tackle Stephen Paea, who twisted his ankle during practice Saturday, was free of a walking boot he had been wearing over the past few days and expects to return to action within a week.

<strong>Auto Draft</strong>

By Kyle Nabors, on August 14th, 2012

Alshon Jeffery doesn't pay much attention to his critics. He figures they are going to talk either way.

The Bears rookie wide receiver has given them plenty to talk about — almost all of it positive.

"I'd say the stars are the limit," Jeffery said about his future in the National Football League, "if I keep working hard, listening to my coaches and keep grinding."

Claims of Jeffery being overweight or lacking the necessary work ethic to succeed at the next level surrounded the 6-foot-3 wideout prior to April's draft. Those seemingly vanished upon the Bears arrival in Bourbonnais three weeks ago.

At least for now, Jeffery is displaying signs of the elite talent that left scouts drooling during his 2010 sophomore campaign at the University of South Carolina. That season, Jeffery lit up the SEC for 1,517 yards on 88 receptions and left many scouts projecting the second-team All-American as a first-round selection.

Jeffery decided to return for his junior year, however, and saw his production fall to 49 receptions and 762 yards with eight touchdowns.

Some scouts blamed the dip on Jeffery's work ethic while others pointed to the midseason dismissal of quarterback Stephen Garcia and South Carolina's subsequent increased reliance on star running back Marcus Lattimore.

Either way, Jeffery's draft stock plummeted.

"At the end of the day I feel that people are going to say what they are going to say about you whether it's good or bad," Jeffery said. "I leave that up to the reporters."

The South Carolina native fell into the second round, where the Bears traded up from pick No. 50 to the 45th pick to select him.

Jeffery has rewarded the Bears with a tremendous training camp in which he has hauled in nearly everything thrown his way. He also drew praise from coach Lovie Smith after providing the team with one of its few offensive bright spots with four receptions and 35 yards in last Thursday's preseason opener against the Denver Broncos.

"He was one of the few guys that played good [Thursday], as far as his effort and being able to make plays," Smith said following Saturday's practice. "He's a good football player. He's getting more and more confidence. He's got good size, he's got excellent hands, and as a rookie, you see improvement from him. He takes coaching well. We could talk about him for a while."

Jeffery's ability to leverage position with his 6-foot-3 frame has been particularly impressive — especially considering quarterback Jay Cutler's desire for big targets in the red zone. However, the rookie is the first to admit that there is plenty of work left to be done.

"I think I need to work on learning the playbook more," Jeffery said. "I'm watching a lot more film and learning from coaches and teammates each and every day."

At least for now, he'll continue to do that with the second team as Brandon Marshall, Earl Bennett and Devin Hester run with the No. 1′s. But sooner or later, Jeffery knows he'll get the chance to share the field with the team's franchise quarterback.

"When the opportunity presents itself, I'm sure we'll do a great job getting it done," he said.

<strong>Auto Draft</strong>

By Kyle Garmes, on August 14th, 2012

Tim Jennings is short in stature. But with the way he plays, his confidence would appear to be sky high.

Even though he's having a terrific training camp, the Bears cornerback doesn't let his head get too big when it's time to rate his performance thus far.

"Well, I'm always tough on myself, so if I had to rate it on a scale of 1-10, I'd have to give myself a 7 or an 8," Jennings said after practice Monday. "I have some good plays, but I never have the perfect practice. Because I always rate myself and work on my technique."

Jennings, entering his third year with the Bears and seventh overall, is easy to spot during practice. He's usually throwing his 5-foot-8-inch body around trying to defend far bigger receivers like Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery. Marshall is listed at 6-4, and Jeffery just an inch shorter. Both are in their first season with the Bears, but Jennings hasn't looked intimidated going against them for the first time.

"It's definitely helping me, because it's helping me on my competitiveness," Jennings said. "…These guys are big guys, and I have to be able to be aggressive — be aggressive at times, but on the same token, be smart about the situation and know some of my strengths and some of their strengths. So I have to recognize the station and recognize who I'm going against and try to mix it up a little bit."

The challenges don't stop there for Jennings. The Bears signed cornerbacks Kelvin Hayden and Jonathan Wilhite in the offseason, shaping up a starting job showdown for camp. But Jennings has clearly established himself as deserving the job thus far after taking notice of their arrival.

"Well, it definitely put me on my heels and my toes, man, just to to understand the situation and understand what the coach is looking for. So it was, 'I need to step up my level of play,'" he said.

"We appreciate the depth. Kelvin is one hell of a corner. He could start in this league with any other team. I believe that. Seriously. And I think adding Kelvin and J. Wilhite, we add a whole lot of depth."

Jennings might grade himself tough, but he plays with a swagger and often aggressively. At one point Monday, he wagged his finger at Marshall before a play, as if to say he wouldn't let the star wideout get open. Marshall ran a few yards, turned around, and quarterback Jay Cutler threw the ball elsewhere.

Later, he knocked down receiver Dane Sanzenbacher after a reception, a no-no during camp. Sanzenbacher returned a shove. With most of the night's practice being held under the lights at Olivet Nazarene University's Ward Field before Family Fest fireworks, there was a little more excitement.

"Just the type of practice, you're on the game field, you've got the lights on, you got the crowd out there," Jennings said. "It got a little chippy with Brandon Marshall and Kelvin Hayden, so it kind of kept everybody on their toes. But I got to be smarter about the situation and protect our teammates.

"It's just one of those moments that I just got caught up in the moment. I had a good break; I had a good read on the play.

"It's the lights, man."

Camp closes this week, and Jennings will get a chance to hit someone fair and square in the Bears' second preseason game Saturday at Soldier Field vs. Washington. He said he wants to work on consistency, not trying to intercept every pass and staying healthy in that game.

Asked if he could improve on that grade of 7 or 8 in the final week, Jennings noted that nobody's perfect. But among defensive players in camp, he has stood out based on expectations.

"I just want to come out here and work on my craft, work on some things that I need to work on to improve, just to become a better football player," Jennings said. "And I feel like I'm doing that, making that stride."

<strong>Notebook: Bears offense still a work in progress</strong>

By Kyle Nabors, on August 14th, 2012

Jay Cutler stopped just short of calling training camp a full-on construction zone.

Fans have placed high expectations on the new-look Bears offense, but the team's franchise quarterback reminded everyone Monday evening that it's still a work in progress.

"We're a long way away," Cutler said. "We've got a lot of stuff to figure out. We've had good days out here; we've had bad days out here; and we've had really bad days out here."

Cutler and starting running back Matt Forte both sat out of last Thursday's 31-3 preseason-opening loss to Denver. Coach Lovie Smith didn't say how much his starters will play in Saturday's tuneup against Washington, but it's safe to assume both players will see significant playing time in the first half.

The Bears' biggest concern remains along the line, and offensive coordinator Mike Tice joked Monday that he often loses sleep trying to figure out how to protect Cutler.

Tice said that first-team offensive linemen will see plenty of action — meaning fans should get their first look of Tice's scheme with Cutler under center. The Bears' signal caller isn't expecting things to go without a hitch, however.

"This isn't a final product," Cutler said. "It's not going to be a final product on Saturday, and it's probably going to take two or three weeks until we're probably ready to play in a real game."

Running wild

One of the Bears' biggest offensive strengths come in their running backs' ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

Forte demonstrated the stress can put on an opponent at Monday's practice as the running back found himself lined up on the edge against linebacker Lance Briggs.

Forte quickly blew by the veteran as Cutler found his back wide open for a long touchdown.

"He can run the routes like a receiver can," Smith said of Forte. "He can make you miss in the open field, and we have a lot in store for him this season."

Getting chippy

With rain falling on Olivet Nazarene University at times Monday evening, practice took a slightly more physical tone.

Several shoving matches occurred throughout team drills. Most notably, cornerback Tim Jennings put a big hit on wide receiver Dane Sanzenbacher during 11-on-11′s. Jennings received a shove from the second-year wideout before the two were quickly separated.

"The way for us to get better is to have practices like tonight," Smith said. "It was a more physical practice — a little bit more hitting tonight. It's the sense of urgency that you want your team to have."

Injury update

Unsurprisingly, linebacker Brian Urlacher once again sat out of practice. Fellow linebackers Dom DeCicco and Adrien Cole also sat out with injuries.

Cornerback D.J. Moore was in pads but didn't participate in team drills due to a quad contusion.

Wide receiver Earl Bennett was not present Monday evening as his wife gave birth to a girl.

<strong>Notebook: Urlacher returns but does not practice</strong>

By Kyle Garmes, on August 11th, 2012

They might not know when he'll play again, but at least Bears fans know where Brian Urlacher is now.

After being absent from several practice sessions and last Thursday's preseason game, the star middle linebacker was at practice Saturday at Olivet Nazarene University. Urlacher, who is recovering from a left knee injury suffered in the last game of last season, was not in pads, though, and did not participate.

"Brian Urlacher's back, after he's taken care of some business," Bears head coach Lovie Smtih said Saturday. "So it's good to get him back out on the practice field, even though he's not practicing yet. He still has some soreness with the knee. We'll continue to monitor it. Exactly when he'll be back, I can't tell you that. It's good to get him back here."

Little if any information has been revealed about where Urlacher was, and Smith was vague when asked if Urlacher was out getting more tests done on his knee. Urlacher did not speak to the media after practice, heading off in a golf cart.

"Knee is sore. He was out for personal reasons. That's all we can really say," Smith said.

More welcome receptions

Like Urlacher, quarterback Jay Cutler and running back Matt Forte did not play in Thursday's preseason game, and that likely contributed to why the first-string offense didn't look sharp in a 31-3 loss.

But in training camp, the receivers have offered hope, and that continued Saturday. Brandon Marshall caught a low pass going to his left in the right corner of the end zone on about a 10-yard pass from Cutler. That came after a drill earlier in which he beat rookie cornerback Isaiah Frey and caught a pass from Cutler.

Later, rookie Alshon Jeffery caught three passes in the end zone, though on one, it appeared he only got one foot inbounds. All three were mostly jump-ball style throws in which the receiver has to go up and get the ball.

Jeffery also performed well Thursday, catching four passes for 35 yards.

"He was one of the few guys that played good [Thursday], as far as his effort and being able to make plays," Smith said Saturday. "He's a good football player. He's getting more and more confidence. He's got good size, he's got excellent hands, and as a rookie, you see improvement from him. He takes coaching well. We could talk about him for a while."

Minor roster shakeup

The Bears added three players Saturday.

The team signed linebackers Xavier Adibi and K.C. Asiodu as well as defensive end Aston Whiteside. The Bears also waived defensive tackle Ronnie Cameron and cornerback Jeremy Ware and placed defensive Alex Brown on the reserve/retired list.

Adibi has appeared in 38 games with eight starts over four seasons wit Houston (2008-10) and Minnesota (2011). The 6-foot-2-inch, 242-pound linebacker has recorded 55 tackles (41 solo), two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 13 special teams stops after being selected by the Texans in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2008 draft out of Virginia Tech.

Asiodu has appeared in 11 contests over two seasons with the St. Louis (2009) and New Orleans (2010), recording nine special teams tackles. He spent part of the 2011 preseason with Green Bay but was released before the regular season.

Whiteside entered the NFL this season as an undrafted free agent with Dallas out of Abilene Christian University.

Progress stunted

The progression of defensive tackle Stephen Paea has been noticeable this camp, and the second-year man from Oregon State seemed poised to build on his progress from the second half of last season.

But that coronation will have to wait a bit. Paea sprained an ankle in Saturday's practice and was seen sporting a walking boot on Sunday.

Paea doesn't think the injury will sideline him for long.

"I'd rather rest it out and have a quick recovery than make it worse," Paea said.

Paea should be able to get back on the field in time for the season opener, but his absence will give other defensive line hopefuls such as Thaddeus Gibson more of a chance to make an impression.

Another one of the defensive lineman, recently acquired defensive tackle Brian Price, also was seen leaving the practice field with the aid of a trainer on Sunday. So just as the linebackers are starting to see a depletion in their ranks, so too are injury problems beginning to mount in the ranks of the defensive line.

<strong>Fights for jobs highlight game vs. Denver</strong>

By Kyle Garmes, on August 9th, 2012

Preseason games usually don't offer many scintillating storylines, but when the Bears and Denver Broncos kickoff at 7:30 p.m. tonight there should be a few interesting plots to follow, even if it's only early August.

So here are a few reasons why you might want to watch the first couple series and well beyond that.

1. Cutler and Marshall, together again

Based on the first couple weeks of training camp, Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and receiver Brandon Marshall appear to still that same chemistry from their days in Denver together. But we'll finally get to see them on the field, against another team, with tackling involved. It would be a pleasant sight for Bears fans to see them link up a time or two. Imagine that: a legitimate No. 1 receiver for the Bears.

2. Peyton Manning puts his neck out there

It'll be the star quarterback's first game since January 2011 after undergoing major neck surgery. Will he hold up? How will he look in his first appearance with Denver after Indianapolis released him?

3. The Bears' receiver battle

This will go long into the night, well past the first series and first quarter. Dane Sanzenbacher and Brittan Golden are fighting to make the team. They'll treat this game like it's a playoff game. Both have had solid camps. Also worth keeping an eye on is rookie receiver Alshon Jeffery. The talented second-round pick has had his fair share of bright moments in camp. Bears fans would love to see he and Marshall emerge as a fun combo for Cutler to throw to the next few years.

4. Forte makes his return

Bears running back Matt Forte suffered a season-ending knee injury late last year, and he took the team's playoff hopes with him when he went to the sidelines. But he hasn't shown ill effects in coming back at camp. He might only get a couple touches, but if he looks like he did last year, Bears fans will be pleased.

5. Can Campbell be mmm, mmm good?

When Cutler went down with a thumb injury last year, backup Caleb Hanie — who's actually now with Denver — was awful as his replacement. Backup quarterbacks seemingly always play at some point. The Bears signed Jason Campbell this offseason; he has been a starter for much of his first seven seasons. If Cutler goes down again, Campbell will have to show his value. He's looked comfortable at camp. A nice showing tonight would appease fans.

6. Can the Bears' safeties flourish?

I really think is a huge question mark. Do you trust Major Wright and Chris Conte? A veteran back there would make things more comfortable. Guys behind them to keep an eye on include Craig Steltz and rookie Brandon Hardin.

7. Will someone on the offensive line step up?

Offensive coordinator Mike Tice said Monday that no one had stood out in the battle for two jobs on the line. Gabe Carimi and J'Marcus Webb are listed as the starters at the tackle spots on the unofficial depth chart; we'll see if anyone in the trenches boosts their stock against Denver.

<strong>Preseason game key for young players</strong>

By Steve Soucie, on August 8th, 2012

Veteran players with established roster spots often view preseason games with dread.

That emotion isn't shared by those battling for a place on the 53-man roster. Each is trying to earn an extended look from the coaching staff.

Here's a look at a few players hoping to make an impression in the preseason opener against Denver on Thursday:

• Brittan Golden, wide receiver: Golden has shined in camp thus far, catching nearly everything thrown in his direction. Although he's a long shot to make the roster in an unusually deep receiving corps, Golden may make some noise on special teams. If he does, he'd make headway toward a spot on the team's practice squad at the very least.

• Brandon Hardin, safety: The third-round pick out of Oregon State likely isn't in danger of getting cut. But he's been put in several pivotal positions on special teams, as well as being asked to factor into the safety rotation. Hardin's play has been up and down in camp, and he'd certainly like the opportunity to establish some consistency.

• Edwin Williams, offensive lineman: The emergence of undrafted free agent James Brown as a viable option leaves Williams' status as a reserve offensive lineman in flux. Brown wouldn't likely make it through waivers, so Williams needs to show he's worthy of one of the three or four offensive line backup slots sooner rather than later.

• Jonathan Wilhite, cornerback: Tim Jennings has established that he's going to be the starter opposite Charles Tillman. Both Wilhite and Kelvin Hayden were brought in to push Jennings or possibly unseat him. Neither has made a strong impression in camp, and the Bears might choose to go young if Wilhite or Hayden don't make an impact.

• Dom DeCicco, linebacker: DeCicco, a second-year safety out of Pittsburgh, is really only learning the position, but he established himself as something of a special teams dynamo in his rookie campaign. There might be more opportunities for him to get on the field, should he prove capable: The Bears are rather thin at linebacker behind the starting trio of Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs and Nick Roach.

Bears coach Lovie Smith indicated that the preseason game is an excellent opportunity for younger players to make an impression.

"It will be important for a lot of the guys that they have the ability to show us exactly what they are," Smith said. "We're looking to get guys into a game. Even for the veterans, we're starting over. A new year, and everybody for the most part will play a little bit."

The missing

Urlacher was excused for what Smith indicated said "personal reasons." Urlacher has not practiced in nearly a week.

Wide receiver Devin Hester missed practice with an illness. Linebacker Jabara Williams and defensive tackle DeMario Presley were dressed but did not participate.

"Guys are going to miss days here and there," Smith said.

Roster shakeup

The revolving door of the back end of the Bears roster continued on Tuesday.

The Bears released offensive tackle Tyler Hendrickson and replaced him on the roster with defensive end Derek Walker, who played at the University of Illinois.

Walker, who graduated from Glenbard East High School in Glen Ellyn, played most recently with the Chicago Rush of the Arena Football League. He was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by Washington in 2009. Walker also spent time with Seattle and San Francisco, but has not played in an NFL game.

<strong>Brown making most of opportunity</strong>

By Kyle Nabors, on August 8th, 2012

James Brown feels good. He didn't know that he would, though.

The 23-year-old rookie offensive tackle out of Troy University has received high praise from coaches throughout training camp at Olivet Nazarene University.

Brown will have his first opportunity to impress in full contact against Denver when the Bears open the preseason Thursday at Soldier Field.

"Camp started off pretty rough, but as the days have went by, I've gotten better and better," Brown said. "You just have to keep working on the little things."

At 6 feet, 4 inches and 306 pounds, some scouts had Brown projected as high a third-round pick in the April draft. He went undrafted, but the Bears quickly scooped him up as a free agent hours after the draft concluded.

Brown has rewarded the Bears' faith with a strong showing through the first two weeks of practice. He has seemingly shredded the "extremely raw talent" tag that caused his stock to bottom out.

"We had a different type of play style at Troy, so I've had to try and throw all that out and learn everything over again," Brown said. "The little things are what are going to get you there: my hands, technique and footwork."

A strong performance by Brown could put the Bears in a tight roster situation.

The team will likely open the season with eight offensive linemen, and Brown has displayed enough talent that moving him to the practice squad would prove risky. Any NFL team can place a claim on a player on another team's practice squad.

If the Bears decide that Brown is too talented to risk exposing to waivers, that could prove costly to veteran Chris Williams.

The former first-round selection opened camp in a battle with J'Marcus Webb for the starting job at left tackle, but was quickly demoted to the second team.

However, Williams still provides value with his ability to play multiple positions. The 27-year-old has started 20 games at left guard and 11 at right tackle. Overall, the former 14th overall pick has underwhelmed in four seasons with the Bears and has struggled in camp thus far.

Williams' roster spot largely depends on how Brown and the first team perform in preseason action. Webb, who started all 16 games at left tackle in 2011, has shown improvement early, according to offensive coordinator Mike Tice, and can solidify his standing with a strong outing against Denver.

"He's pushed me a lot," Webb said of Tice. "He's definitely told me to grow up a little bit and to be the player that I should be."

The rest of the starting line is likely set, barring injury. Gabe Carimi, the Bears' 2011 first-round pick, would line up at right tackle, Roberto Garza at center, and Chris Spencer and Lance Louis at left and right guard, respectively.

Edwin Williams' ability to play center as well as guard likely gives him an edge for a spot. That leaves Brown and Chris Williams, along with offseason acquisition Chilo Rachal, to battle it out for the final two vacancies on the offensive line.

"I'm just trying to prove myself to the team and maybe I'll get a spot," Brown said.

<strong>Notebook: Rashied Davis is back</strong>

By Kyle Nabors, on August 7th, 2012

A year after signing as a free agent with Detroit, it appeared Rashied Davis' career in the National Football League was over.

That is, until the Bears came calling this past weekend. The team announced it had reached an agreement on a one-year contract with Davis on Monday, returning a player who spent six years with the team.

"It is what it is," the 33-year-old wide receiver said about not landing on an NFL roster until two weeks into training camp. "Sometimes you age out of this game, I guess. You hit a certain age and teams think you can't play anymore."

But the sudden retirement of Devin Thomas on Sunday left the Bears with an open roster spot and presented Davis with another opportunity to prove he can still play at a high caliber.

"My expectations are for me to come out here and play as hard as I can and do the best that I can do," Davis said. "Hopefully I'll make the decision hard for the coaches at the end of the day."

In his first stint with the Bears, Davis played mostly on special teams, before signing with Detroit prior to last season.

The veteran ranks fifth in franchise history with 65 special teams tackles. He also started 15 games at wide receiver, where he amassed 92 receptions for 1,095 yards and five touchdowns.

Davis will be unable to practice for three days, in accordance with the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Davis watched practice while wearing his old number, 81, which had been worn by rookie Terriun Crump, a Rich Central High School graduate who will now wear No. 10.

Gauging the depth

The Bears released an unofficial depth chart Monday in advance of Thursday's preseason opener against Denver.

Not surprisingly, J'Marcus Webb received the starting nod at left tackle over Chris Williams. After splitting first-team reps early in camp, Webb has solidified his spot as Williams has struggled.

Elsewhere, second-year defensive tackle Stephen Paea will get the first shot at securing a starting job at nose tackle. The 2011 second-round pick is engaged in a battle for playing time with veteran Matt Toeaina.

Urlacher, Price absent

Middle linebacker Brian Urlacher and defensive tackle Brian Price were both absent from the practice field Monday due to personal reasons, Smith said.

Urlacher has missed the last five practices and will not play in Thursday's preseason opener due to knee soreness. Smith said that did not contribute to Monday's absence.

"When he practices, we'll able to tell you more about that," Smith said of Urlacher's injury.

Additionally, linebacker Jabara Williams and defensive tackle DeMario Pressley did not practice Monday.

Defensive end Julius Peppers was back on the field after receiving the day off Sunday.

Getting crowded

High temperatures haven't kept the crowds away from Olivet Nazarene University as attendance was estimated at between 45,000 and 50,000 so far, said Bourbonnais mayor Paul Schore at Monday's village board meeting. The Bears had eight practices in Bourbonnais before Monday's workout.

<strong>Auto Draft</strong>

By Steve Soucie, on August 6th, 2012

As is the custom at most training camps, the injuries are starting to mount up.

Most notably, linebacker Brian Urlacher sat out his fourth consecutive workout still nursing the knee that caused him to miss time last season.

Head coach Lovie Smith said Urlacher's absence isn't cause for heavy concern.

"There's always a concern when you've got a injury at the end of the year and you miss some time in the offseason," Smith said. "But he should be OK. It's not like he hurt it any more."

Urlacher also benefits from the team already being well aware of what he's capable of and not needing the evaluation time that younger players do.

"We have some injuries. We held Brian Urlacher out again; his knee is still a little sore," Smith said. "Hopefully, we will get him back soon, but we'll take our time with him. We know what he can do."

Veteran defensive end Julius Peppers also sat out with an unspecified ailment that Smith termed as "nothing serious."

Linebacker Jabar Williams and return specialist Eric Weems also missed the workout.

A big sigh of relief came during the practice when running back Matt Forte left practice with a trainer, only to return later in the practice. Smith indicated that Forte experienced a minor thumb injury.

Wide receiver Earl Bennett also had a heavily wrapped calf injury but the wrap was removed before the close of practice.

Fitting in

No. 2 running back Michael Bush is frequently singled out for his unusual size for an NFL tailback.

The 6-foot-1, 245-pound Bush who will almost certainly serve as the Bears goal-line back this season has always planned to try to come into camp trimmed down, but it never quite materializes.

"I try to come in a little smaller," Bush said. "But no matter what I do, it never happens."

Bush has battered his way into the end zone 21 times in his four-year NFL career and has proven he can shoulder the load when asked. Filling in for oft-injured Darren McFadden in Oakland last season, Bush just missed a 1,000-yard rushing season (977), despite starting just nine games.

3-2-1 contact, for some

A very rare full contact drill was unleashed on the squad late in Sunday's practice.

To the disappointment of most, however, the only players participating in the drill were the third- and fourth-stringers. All of the starters and key reserves watched from the sidelines.

<strong>Auto Draft</strong>

<strong>By Steve Soucie, on August 6th, 2012</strong>

Depth at wide receiver isn't something the Bears have been known for.

But with the big splash free-agent acquisition of Brandon Marshall and the usage of a second-round draft choice on South Carolina's Alshon Jeffery, the team not known for having a bevy of receiving options suddenly seems flush with them.

So much so that when Devin Thomas, a fifth-year player out of Michigan State, abruptly retired on Sunday, it barely caused a ripple on the team's expected depth chart.

Thomas seemed to have a good shot at securing one of the receiving spots on the roster, but had been erratic in camp thus far suffering from inconsistency and dropped passes.

But even with a spectacular camp from a player who was once the 34th overall selection in the draft by the Washington Redskins, that new-found depth in the Bears receiving corps almost made Thomas' bid one that was a long-shot.

Thomas' career never quite came together as anticipated and after three lackluster years with the Redskins, he spent last season with the Giants, playing in all 16 games but garnering just three receptions.

Coach Lovie Smith indicated that Thomas had not shown any signs of having retirement on his mind, but if Thomas' heart was no longer in the game, it was probably better that he moved on.

"But you don't want a guy out here if he's not totally into football and he has a passion to play it," Smith said. "It's not like I try to talk guys out of it if they've made up their minds."

Thomas may have slipped into the No. 5 slot on the wide receiver chart for the Bears and with Eric Weems, a return specialist, also listed as a wide receiver, the Bears may have needed to carry six wide receivers to accommodate all of their needs.

The first four spots seem secure with Marshall, Devin Hester, Earl Bennett and Jeffery taking most, if not all, of the snaps with the first unit in camp.

That left Sanzenbacher and Thomas to battle for the fifth receiving spot with impressive rookie Brittan Golden catching almost everything thrown in his direction, as well.

Even with Thomas' sudden departure, Sanzenbacher, who had a solid 27-catch, three touchdown rookie season as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, is taking nothing for granted.

"I have just as much to prove. I walk into the locker room on Family Day and I still don't have a guaranteed locker yet. It's the same situation just a year down the road," Sanzenbacher said. "I'm more comfortable now. But I'm more used to being out on the field and being a part of the whole camp environment.

And while Sanzenbacher continues to try to establish a foothold, the rookie Jeffery is making it look almost too easy to adapt to the pro game, snagging another deep ball for a score during full-team drills on Sunday.

"I try not to think about it too much. I just try to play fast and just keep it going," Jeffery said. "I'm just trying to take it one day at a time."

Jeffery is also wise enough to know there's plenty he can learn in camp from some of the more experienced receivers that surround him.

"I'm trying to talk to everybody and pick up what I can," Jeffery said.

<strong>Auto Draft</strong>

By admin, on August 6th, 2012

CHICAGO — The Soldier Field grass was playable this year, and the Bears used it to provide plenty of entertainment to more than 25,000 fans Friday night at their annual Family Fest.

Giving their hometown fans an upclose look at their new offensive toys, especially wide receiver Brandon Marshall, the Bears offered up plenty off offensive highlights.

The event was canceled last year because the field was deemed unusable. This year, the show went on on a pleasant night in Chicago.

Head coach Lovie Smith said his team gets excited coming to play in the energetic atmosphere.

"No doubt, when you get here," said Smith. "The guys hyperventilate almost just from getting on the field."

Among the new toys was rookie wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who hails from South Carolina, which competes in the Southeastern Conference, one of the top conferences in the country.

In an early drill, Jeffery beat second-year safety Chris Conte to catch a long touchdown pass from Jay Cutler.

Jeffery has said the speed of the game was the biggest change from college, and he suggested that again Saturday.

"The SEC is pretty fast, but it's not faster than this," Jeffery said.

While Jeffery is an offensive weapon fans are eager to see, the trade for Marshall was the biggest splash the Bears made in the offseason.

Marshall made a great touchdown grab from Cutler in a red-zone drill, catching a pass just left of the field goal post.

He earned more applause when he addressed what was left of the crowd of 27,352 after practice.

Joking that what he was about to say was just "between us," he pumped out two words: "Super Bowl."

Marshall and receiver Devin Hester also caught touchdown passes during earlier drills in the red zone. Later, Jeffery caught a touchdown on a jump ball in the right corner of the end zone. Working from about the 20-yard line or closer was a focal point on the night. Smith thinks the Bears have "a lot of weapons" when they're that close to scoring, also noting tight end Kellen Davis.

"We have some good players that can make plays down there," Smith said. "And once you get down there, you need to get points up; that's why we spent a lot of time down there tonight."

Other receivers making big plays including free agent rookie Brittan Golden and veteran free agent Devin Thomas; both receivers caught long touchdown passes during early drils. Cornelius Brown obviously held on to Marshall's jersey as he tried to run down the sideline on one route.

Linebacker Brian Urlacher didn't practice again, the third session in a row he's missed all or most of the workout. Smith said his knee, injured in the last game of the season last year, was sore. Smith said injured players should be ready next week.

Cornerback Tim Jennings made a noteworthy play for the defense when he dove in the end zone to knock away a pass intended for Marshall. Marshall also beat Jennings on a pass in the early portions of practice, but he appeared to be out of bounds while trying to tap both feet down in the back of the end zone as he caught the ball.

The quality turnout was what Smith said he expected.

"We have great fans, and it's just a different environment when you come and you practice here as opposed to being on the practice field at Bourbonnais," Smith said.

But he didn't forget the crowds that turn out at Olivet Nazarene University, noting that about 12,000 fans have come out at times.

"They support us no matter what, and they're going to like their football team this season," Smith said.

Especially if the Bears deliver on Marshall's announcement.

<strong>Can Bears break through their window of opportunity?</strong>

By Steve Soucie, on July 31st, 2012

National Football League franchises often talk about their window of opportunity to win Super Bowls.

For various reasons, that window isn't always open.

Salary cap considerations, lack of talent on the roster, slowly maturing players and aging veterans who hit the wall quicker than expected are some of the primary reasons that most franchises aren't able to reach the the top of the heap every year.

Based on the current construction of the Bears roster, there's strong reason to believe that window is currently open.

But how long will it be open? The answer to that question and several others hinges heavily on how these factors play out:

• Brian Urlacher, who turned 34 in May, is quickly approaching the stage in his career where he isn't a viable three-down linebacker. When coupled with the fact that injuries have hampered Urlacher in several of the last few seasons [dislocated wrist in 2009, knee injury in the final game of last season], Urlacher's window for being a top-flight linebacker is likely closing rapidly. In fact, the end for players, even as great as the eight-time Pro Bowler is, comes much quicker than teams can adequately prepare for.

• The changing of the guard at linebacker might begin with Lance Briggs taking on a larger role as an anchor of the defense. Briggs has been remarkably durable in his first nine seasons with the Bears, missing just three games during that stretch. Although Briggs has been able to avoid any serious injuries, a mishap with the 31-year-old this time might be particularly damaging. The Bears have no one on the roster capable of filling the void left should Briggs need to miss time.

• The Bears have placed considerable amount of draft energies on offensive players, particularly the offensive line, in recent seasons. What this has left the team with is not a lot of impact players coming down the pipeline to fill the shoes of aging veterans on the defensive side of the ball. Salary cap restraints will limit the Bears ability to land additional top-flight players in upcoming seasons. Nick Roach is an adequate linebacker and fills the third linebacker slot next to Briggs and Urlacher well enough, but he should never be considered an anchor player for future Bear defenses.

• The secondary remains in flux. Veteran cornerback Charles Tillman has proven to be very reliable at the position. And while some cornerbacks prove capable of fighting Father Time, Tillman enters his 10th season as the unquestioned leader of the secondary. Filling the slots around him has been an enigma the Bears haven't quite been able to answer. Adding veterans like Jonathan Wilhite and Kelvin Hayden might help, but it remains to be seen if Hayden is capable of contributing after suffering through numerous injuries since returning an Rex Grossman pass for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLI.

• The only position where it is common place to rely on savvy veterans is the offensive line. That is the one area where its usually considered better to have several years under your belt; however, this is the one area where the Bears don't have much experience to fall back on. Center Roberto Garza is entering his 12th season, but none of the expected players at tackle have more than four years of NFL experience.

• The running back position has become an area in the league where a solid rotation is almost required. Matt Forte has been focal point of the offense and rightfully so, but he'll get some relief this year from Michael Bush, a battering ram acquired via free agency from Oakland. Bush also has a lot of tread left on his tires considering he missed his entire senior year at Louisville due to a broken leg. He then spent his entire rookie season with Oakland on the physically unable to perform list. He has rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and 22 touchdowns in four years of work, mostly as an understudy to Darren McFadden.

All is not lost, however, as many other teams in the league face similar if not more daunting problems as they attempt to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

If anything, all of these indicators clearly show that the time is now for the Bears.

The next five months will clearly tell us if the team has seized its moment.

<strong>Auto Draft</strong>

By Kyle Garmes, on July 29th, 2012

Wide receiver Dane Sanzenbacher beat the odds last year, not only making the Bears roster as an undrafted free agent rookie, but then contributing 27 catches, including three touchdown grabs.

He faces another tough challenge this training camp with veteran Brandon Marshall and second-round pick Alshon Jeffery in the receiver mix. But the short and smart second-year player looks like he'll find a roster spot again. On Sunday he said he knows how to handle camp better this year.

"I think coming in last year, I knew it was going to be a fight to be on the team. You come in this year, you got a crowded roster, you got a bunch of great guys in your room, it's going to be a fight again," said Sanzenbacher, listed at 5 feet, 11 inches and 180 pounds.

In early drills Sunday, Sanzenbacher twice earned praise from receivers coach Darryl Drake, including on one catch when kept both feet inbounds after a catch. He looked sharp in his cuts, and if he makes the roster, he likely fits in as the fifth receiver behind Marshall, Earl Bennett, Devin Hester and Jeffery.

No player wants to see a teammate go down, but receiver Johnny Knox's exit with back injury suffered last year helps Sanzenbacher's chances this year.

Still, the Bears trading for Marshall, one of the most talented receivers in the NFL, creates more of a logjam for Sanzenbacher. But he's no fool.

"When you got a chance to get a guy like Brandon Marshall, you don't pass it up," Sanzenbacher said. "And he's been great since we've been here. And I think them [Bears management] picking up guys is no different for me.

It's my job as an individual and as a player to make this team. It's not their job in the front office, and the coaches, to give me a job. It's on me to earn it."

And Sanzenbacher has become a fan of Marshall, who's listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 230 pounds and made the Pro Bowl last year with Miami.

"B. Marshall's been great, man," Sanzenbacher said. "From a guy like that … obviously he's physically gifted, and he's a freak athlete. But the guy works. I mean, that's the biggest thing I've learned from him. He's been a great leader in the room, for one, but he'll come out here, he'll be the first one out here catching JUGS [a machine that fires the ball out]; he's the first one in the weight room. The guy's working hard; so, I mean, it's great to have a leader like that in your own room."

Time to tackle

Late in practice Sunday, the Bears went live with backup players during 11-on-11 drills. That meant tackling was allowed, except when the quarterback had the ball. Running back Armando Allen, all 5 feet, 10 inches and 190 pounds of him, took the most hits, often getting gang tackled near the line of scrimmage.

Offensive fireworks

Fans were treated to several entertaining catches during early drills Sunday, a day the offensive units ran cleanly for the most part.

With receivers and defensive backs going 1-on-1, rookie Chris Summers beat fellow first-year man Trevor Coston deep for a catch from backup quarterback Josh McCown. Moments later, Marshall jumped up to make a grab and beat cornerback Kelvin Hayden.

Marshall and quarterback Jay Cutler, who starred together in Denver from 2006-2008, showed their chemistry later during a drill in which receivers and running backs went against seven defensive players. From about the 20-yard line, Cutler quickly turned to his left and fired a high dart to Marshall, who jumped up to make the grab in the end zone.

The defense had a moment a few minutes before that, when D.J. Moore picked off a pass when a receiver slipped.

A scary moment also occurred when receiver Devin Hester, who sat out Saturday's practice after injuring his ankle Friday, collided with safety Major Wright on a deep pass in the end zone. Both were slow to get up. But later, in 11-on-11 drills, Hester caught a short pass from Cutler and sped his way into the end zone, earning a long applause.

A little free time

Under the new collective bargaining agreement signed last year, players get more days off during training camp, and the Bears will not practice today. Smith said some players might rest up, stick around to get medical treatment, or they were free to do whatever they'd like.

Smith didn't say the extra breaks would affect how hard he'd push his players when there is practice.

"No, I think we push hard always, at the tempo we want to," he said. "You adjust your schedule based on the rules.

That's what we've done before, so we'll go from there."

Smith didn't seem to suggest he'd be taking a day off, though.

"It's a players' day off," he said.

Price will be thrown into fire

Defensive tackle Brian Price, acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay on Thursday, sat out practice again Sunday under yet another league rule. But Smith will unleash him when practice resumes Tuesday.

"Throw him into the mix as much as anything," Smith said. "With the rules that are built in, he has a couple days to gradually work himself into it. But from there, just like any injured player, once they're ready, we're going to put them into the mix and let them play."

Senior sports reporter Steve Soucie contributed to this report.

<strong>Auto Draft</strong>

By admin, on July 28th, 2012

An unusually large crowd showed up for Chicago Bears training camp on Saturday hoping to see a show.

Fortunately for the fan base, newly acquired wide receiver Brandon Marshall was feeling like a showman.

Marshall seemingly caught everything thrown his way by whoever was throwing it and the display was yet another indication why the team has very high hopes for its offensive fortunes this season.

"Brandon Marshall is a rather good player, I think we can all agree with that," Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith said. "He makes some really big plays. We know what kind of a player he is and he was going against a good football player for most of the night in Charles Tillman. When you're a good receiver and you have a good quarterback it becomes a one-on-one game and Brandon Marshall is going to win most of those battles."

He won most of them Saturday, catching the ball in traffic as well as streaking down the sideline for a touchdown between double coverage.

Marshall has caught over 100 passes three times in his career and if Saturday's practice is any indication of what might be forthcoming, Marshall will add a fourth season of 100-plus catches in the near future.

Fandemonium

The large crowd didn't go unnoticed by Smith and the Bears.

"We have great fans and it was a perfect night to come out and watch some football," Smith said. "The crowd was in to it and we like that. We are going to play a lot of primetime games at night this year. And our guys need to be able to play in an environment where they hear fans talking to them. So this was a good environment and I think we put on a good show for them."

Price arrives

Despite not being able to practice until Wednesday due to the league's collective bargaining agreement, newly acquired defensive tackle Brandon Price was in uniform for Saturday night's practice and is eager to get the go-ahead to workout with his new teammates.

"It don't get no better than this," Price said. "It's a brand new beginning, a fresh new start. That's what I needed."

Price's tenure in Tampa Bay was marked by a few incidents that he'd like to put behind him. He's grateful to the Bears for giving him a clean slate from which to work.

"I'm feeling great, just my mental. A couple of months ago it was nowhere near where it is now," Price said. "Being here, I just feel so much better. It's like the weight of the world has been lifted off my shoulders."

Quick hits

• Devin Hester missed the practice with what Smith termed "a little ankle injury" and expected him to return to the field for Sunday afternoon's practice.

• The Bears made a roster move on Saturday, adding defensive back Jeremy Ware to the mix. Ware was a seventh round draft pick of Oakland in 2010, playing in eight games in that season. Ware did not play in the NFL last season as he was waived by Oakland in training camp.

Kicker David Teggert was released to open up a spot on the 90-man training camp roster for Ware.

• Cornerback Charles Tillman continues to advocate for some love for his team's defense. After the secondary made several nice plays, Tillman jokingly chastised the crowd for its reaction to broken up passes.

"That's all right. Offense sells the tickets, we'll just be out here making plays."

<strong>Veteran defense looks to quiet critics</strong>

By Kyle Nabors, on July 27th, 2012

Critics say the Bears defense is getting too old.

The Bears prefer to think they are just more seasoned.

"As far as fundamentals and concepts, there isn't a whole lot [left to teach]," said linebackers coach Bob Babich. "I've noticed with Brian [Urlacher] and Lance [Briggs] this year, when they come in they have an edge to them. They really do.

"They're alert in meetings and on the practice field. They have a lot of energy, and they want to do whatever they have to help us win a championship."

Urlacher and Briggs, along with defensive end Julius Peppers and cornerback Charles Tillman, anchor the Bears defense, but all four are 31 years of age or older.

Additionally, the Bears are coming off a 2011 campaign in which they ranked 17th in total defense and 28th against the pass.

The opposition compiled 4,065 yards through the air last season, and despite spending big money on Peppers two seasons ago, the Bears notched only 33 sacks — tied for 19th.

The team aggressively pursued pass rushers in free agency — they were rumored to have interest in Mario Williams and nearly signed Jacksonville's Jeremy Mincey — and eventually selected Shea McClellin 19th overall in April's draft.

The 22-year-old will likely start the season on the bench with veteran Israel Idonije lining up opposite of Peppers.

Idonije recorded five sacks in 2011 and set a career high with 57 tackles. Yet at 31, he is another member of the Bears defense over the age of 30.

However, Idonije doesn't see the Bears' age as a problem. He views it as an advantage.

"When other teams will be trying to get guys up to speed early in the season, we'll be ready to roll," Idonije said. " Our group of guys know this playbook from top to bottom."

That familiarity should prove valuable early with rebuilding squads such as Indianapolis, St. Louis and Jacksonville on the Bears schedule within the first five weeks.

The veteran core should leave Babich and defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli with plenty of time in training camp to focus on the few position battles that still need to play out.

The starting rotation inside remains unsettled with Matt Toeaina and Stephen Paea battling with newly acquired Brian Price for playing time.

In the defensive backfield, incumbent Tim Jennings is vying with Kelvin Hayden for reps opposite Tillman, and third-round draft pick Brandon Hardin will likely get an extended look at safety.

"We let every guy come in here and compete," Marinelli said. "Show me game, put it on tape and show me what you've got. Then we'll evaluate these guys and those guys kind of determine. Hopefully they make it very tough on us."

The Bears hope to have those few battles sorted out early to allow them to fine tune leading up to the season opener Sept. 9 against the Colts.

And even with a veteran defense, Marinelli said there is never a shortage work to be done.

"You can know the game of golf, but you never get bored because an inch off here and there you have a bad shot," Marinelli said. "It's the same in football."

<strong>Jennings holds his own against taller Marshall</strong>

By Steve Soucie, on July 27th, 2012

Bears cornerback Tim Jennings has easily been one of the more animated players in the early days of training camp.

Jennings is also charged with a difficult task, often squaring off with wide receiver Brandon Marshall, the Bears' prize acquisition this offseason.

Jennings is also giving up quite a bit physically in the matchup, listed at just 5 feet, 8 inches and 185 pounds. In one-on-one encounters, Jennings is giving up nearly half a foot and nearly 50 pounds to Marshall (6-4, 230) each time they lock horns.

More often than not, Marshall will win that head-to-head battle, but Jennings seemed to be holding his own because Marshall has had trouble keeping his feet in bounds.

"It's unfortunate that the crowd is behind the offense all of the time, but the crowd comes out here to get a show, so sometimes we like to let them catch the ball," Jennings said.

On one particularly nice grab by Marshall in traffic deep downfield Friday, Jennings demonstratively waved his arms to indicate Marshall was not inbounds on the catch. As far as Jennings was concerned, Marshall's feet being out of bounds was more the rule than the exception.

"He was out of bounds on all of the plays, if you ask me," Jennings said with a smirk. "He [Marshall] makes it a lot of fun, with the work ethic that he has."

Jennings has slowly climbed the secondary ladder with the Bears, recording a career-high 15 starts last season. He appears to have the inside track on starting opposite Charles Tillman but will likely be pushed by newcomers Kelvin Hayden and Jonathan Wilhite and returnee D.J. Moore.

Jennings has developed a friendship with Hayden, a free-agent acquisition from Atlanta, but their competition for playing time isn't keeping them from sharing information on a regular basis.

"We feed off each other; we learn from each other," Jennings said.

"He asks questions; I ask questions. He's a veteran and he's ahead of me and we had the opportunity to have the whole offseason to work together. I like to take from him some of the things he's learned and by the same token he takes things from me because I've been in the system longer than he has."

Price's debut delayed

Newly acquired defensive tackle Brian Price won't be on the practice field until Wednesday at the earliest.

Price, who was in camp getting a physical on Friday afternoon, must sit out three full practice sessions before being activated for regular play. This was one of the many new conditions of the latest collective bargaining agreement.

If Price passes the physical, he would miss Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday practices (the Bears are off Monday) before being allowed to suit up on Wednesday.

Fellow Bears defensive lineman Henry Melton isn't overly familiar with Price but welcomes him just the same.

"I don't know much," Melton said. "Hopefully he can come in and give us some depth."

Bears coach Lovie Smith feels his locker room is a place where Price will be accepted with open arms.

"I think we have a great locker room," Smith said. "Our guys will be there for him as a teammate and let him know how we do things and that we are bringing him in here to help us win football games."

Quick hits

• After a sloppy performance by the offense on Thursday, small errors weren't tolerated as freely on Friday. When tight end Kellen Davis missed the snap count and left early for a false start, coaches immediately called for a replacement, and Matt Spaeth quickly stepped in for him.

• Wide receiver Devin Hester caused a few anxious moments after a collision with Major Wright. Hester left under his own power and calmed real concern when he returned to the field on his next scheduled set of downs.

<strong>Auto Draft</strong>

By Steve Soucie, on July 26th, 2012

The Bears have a long history of trying to perform reclamation on the careers of highly drafted players that have gone awry with the team that originally drafted them.

The actions of Thursday afternoon show that despite new upper management, that practice has not gone away, as the Bears acquired Tampa Bay defensive tackle Brian Price for an undisclosed draft pick. He will be an interior lineman in a Bears defense that plays four defensive linemen and three linebackers.

"He [Price] fits our system; he fits the 43," first-year general manager Phil Emery said. "He's a very explosive player off the ball. He's very reactive. This is a good fit for our system and our team. What he does with the opportunity that we are giving him is up to him."

Price, a former 2010 second-round pick out of UCLA, was a highly touted interior line prospect coming out of college, but did not reach his potential and fell out of favor with Tampa Bay. The defining moment of Price's career with Tampa Bay came in Week 13 last season when he was banished from the Tampa Bay sideline by former coach Raheem Morris after picking up an untimely and foolish unnecessary roughness penalty against Carolina.

"He has struggled some in the last year," Emery said. "He's had a tough go of it with some family issues. He's had a hard time with the transition. He's a player that needs a new home and we're excited to bring him to Chicago."

His family history is indeed a difficult one. In May, Price lost a sister, Bridget, in a car accident. Prior to that, Price lost a pair of brothers, Eddie and Damon, in gang-related shootings in Crenshaw, a rough-and-tumble south suburb of Los Angeles where Price grew up.

The Bears are hopeful that they can jumpstart Price's career, as the need for another viable interior defensive lineman hasn't gone unnoticed. The release of defensive tackle Anthony Adams left the Bears short in their rotation with experienced players and Price could help in filling that need.

Emery was quick to point out that the addition of Price was not an indictment on the play of players currently on the Bears roster, but rather an attempt to bolster depth.

"It's a statement that we are going to continue to work our roster," Emery said. "We're never going to rest."

It is the second time in four years the Bears have dealt with the Buccaneers for defensive lineman. The Bears sent a second-round pick to the Buccaneers in 2009 for Gaines Adams.

Adams, the No. 4 overall pick of the 2007 draft, played 10 games for the Bears in 2009 before tragically passing away from a previously undetected heart problem in January 2010.

No foreshadowing on offensive line

Absolutely nothing can be read out of the fact that J'Marcus Webb lined up at left tackle with the No. 1 line during team drills, according to Bears offensive coordinator Mike Tice.

"[Webb] just happened to be first today because of the fact that he finished the season as the starter," Tice said. "It's not his job to lose; he might think so, but if he thinks so, he's wrong."

Webb is in open competition with Chris Williams for the left tackle job, with the loser likely delegated to second string. Second-year man Gabe Carimi is set to serve as the starting right tackle.

"It is going to be a dogfight for those two guys," Tice said. "I'm not going to put up with any crap as far as turning guys free and not protecting the quarterback. We have too many athletes to not be able to throw the football explosively. We're going to keep the heat on both of them and want to see when we get in pads who is going to block our good pass rushers."

There's no doubt Bears left tackle candidates get as good a test as any do in practice everyday as they are charged with trying to contain All-Pro Julius Peppers. During team drills, Peppers shed his blocker and would have had an absolute free run at quarterback Jay Cutler but abruptly stopped himself before making contact. That's the kind of thing that terrifies the Bears if they can't get quality left tackle play on a regular basis.

<strong>New offensive weapons on display on Day 1</strong>

By Kyle Garmes, on July 26th, 2012

So many offensive toys, both new and old, were on display Thursday as the Bears held their first practice of training camp at Olivet Nazarene University.

At one point, there were Pro Bowl players all over the place. There was new receiver Brandon Marshall, a big target, lined up out wide. In the backfield, quarterback Jay Cutler and running back Matt Forte returned, looking as healthy as ever after both suffered season-ending injuries late last season.

And while Devin Hester hasn't been named to a Pro Bowl as a receiver, he has earned the nod as a return man.

Indeed, gone are the days of the Bears offense having excuses: There are weapons abound.

"Just like Jay is excited about it, I'm just as excited," said Forte, who looked mobile and at his normal speed after returning from a knee injury. "Because I'm back there in the backfield with these guys running down the field, and it opens up opportunities for me as well."

Receiver Johnny Knox is likely out for the season while he recovers from a back injury, but the Bears still have depth at that position. Besides Marshall and Hester, Earl Bennett and second-round pick Alshon Jeffery, who also has good size, will help out.

At one point, Marshall, Bennett and Hester stood next to each other after running a drill. Not a bad set of veteran receivers.

On a day players weren't in full pads, wearing only helmets, shoulder pads and shorts, Marshall had his ups and downs. Early, he had a couple dropped passes, though one was on a low pass to his right. Later, he went up against Charles "Peanut" Tillman, one of the better cornerbacks in the NFC.

Receivers coach Darryl Drake said Tilliman is making Marshall work and "it's only going to make him better as time goes on."

"And so I'm very excited; I'm very excited about what Peanut's doing to get Brandon ready. Brandon welcomes that challenge, and understands and knows it's only going to make him better," Drake added, noting that while Tillman might get the best of Marshall sometimes, he wants the receiver to have a win-every-time mentality.

Jeffery, who said the biggest adjustment from his college days at South Carolina is the speed of the game, looked sharp in his cuts outside during an early passing drill. But he also fumbled near the sideline running after a catch in 11-on-11 drills. Backup running back Kahlil Bell also fumbled after a reception in the middle of the field, and defensive back D.J. Moore picked off Cutler during an early receivers drill.

Jeffery is one of the big changes in the offense, including former offensive line coach Mike Tice taking over as offensive coordinator after Mike Martz was not retained. But Forte said he is "naturally" picking up the new system.

"The running game is basically the same as last year," he said.

Another change is that Forte has new company — yet again — in the backfield. While he joked with reporters after a question about whether new receivers were in fact "bigger" than him, new running back Michael Bush is larger than him. Forte is an inch taller at 6 feet, 2 inches, but Bush is listed at 245 pounds, compared to Forte's 218. His size jumps out immediately.

"Every year I've been here there's been another guy that was brought in to push me, or help me out — that's how I look at it," said Forte, who has been joined by Marion Barber, Chester Taylor and Adrian Peterson in the past. "Competition brings success out of everbody. You're either going to get better or work harder to try to get better.

"I accept Mike being here; he's a great guy, and it's going to be a fun year."

Forte shot off for a few long runs Thursday down the sideline. Such plays were a combination of both good offense and breakdowns in the defense, head coach Lovie Smith said.

And after Forte's knee injury put a huge dent in the Bears' playoff hopes last year, Smith was glad to see his reliable running back playing.

"He's one of the best players in the league, and he's on our football team," Smith said. "And he's going to catch a lot of passes and rush for a lot of yards this year."

Today is the final day with no pads. But Forte was a happy camper after Day 1.

"It was a fun practice today, and hopefully the rest of camp is like that, too," Forte said.

<strong>Auto Draft</strong>

By Kyle Nabors, on July 25th, 2012

At his first training camp press conference as the Bears general manager, Phil Emery acknowledged his squad has plenty of talent.

Now he wants them to prove it.

"I think we've made progress," Emery said Tuesday afternoon on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University. "But to say Super Bowl contender, that has to be earned on the field."

The Bears are coming off a disappointing 2011 campaign in which they finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons. Instead of rebuilding, however, Emery, who is the fifth general manager in franchise history, spent his first offseason at the helm adding pieces as he hopes to provide his squad with enough ammunition for a deep playoff run.

Quarterback Jay Cutler remains the key to any success and Emery said the organization made a concerted effort in the offseason to give their franchise player more weapons.

The Bears added wide receiver Brandon Marshall via a trade with the Miami Dolphins and selected South Carolina standout Alshon Jeffrey in the second round of the NFL draft. The 28-year-old Marshall is a former Denver Broncos teammate of Cutler and has exceeded the 1,000-yard receiving plateau every year since 2007.

Elsewhere, the Bears added depth with the free-agent signings of quarterback Jason Campbell and running back Michael Bush.

"Jay is a cornerstone player of our franchise," Emery said. "We want to build around Jay. We feel very good about his talent level and his ability, talents and his traits to lead us to championships, so we definitely want to bring weapons around him."

The Bears should be near full strength when they open practice at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. He did say, however, that wideout Johnny Knox will likely begin camp on the physically unable to perform list. The fourth-year receiver underwent offseason surgery after severely injuring his back in a week 15 loss to Seattle.

Outside of Knox, Emery believes the Bears will have their full roster to participate Thursday, including running back Matt Forte. The Bears placed their franchise tag on Forte during the offseason, but the 26-year-old threatened to hold out if a contract extension wasn't reached by the opening of camp.

The two sides finally agreed to a four-year deal last week that will pay the Pro Bowl back $28 million.

"Both parties, the whole time, stayed in it," Emery said of negotiations with Forte. "Both of them worked very hard toward the goal of signing Matt and him being a member of our team now and in the future. I never got anxious about it. It was just a day-by-day process and in the end it was successful."

With Forte in the fold and considerable offensive weapons around Cutler, the Bears appear poised to move toward the high benchmark that Emery will hold head coach Lovie Smith to.

"Look at our additions — just look at the receiver that we brought in — we brought in a [No. 1] receiver, so just starting with him, you add a lot," Smith said. "We brought in another running back who was a starting running back in the NFL.

"I think as you look across our board at our skill positions, we have improved quite a bit, and that should put points on the board, which we're trying to do. We talk a lot about the skill in receivers, but just think, we're in a position to have the best balance offensively that we've had in a long time."

And with Cutler and Smith under contract through 2013, the Bears should have few problems focusing on the task at hand. However, Emery understands that even Super Bowl contenders can go through a little adversity.

"I'm not one that has ever felt that there is never a distraction," he said. "Life isn't like that. There is always some type of roadblock to overcome and move forward from. That's what makes people great, and that's what great teams do."

<strong>Auto Draft</strong>

By Joe Alberico, on July 25th, 2012

The Bears are back.

But as you scour the area hunting for the Monsters of the Midway, leave your rifles and binoculars at home in favor of your football and camera.

In preparation for the Chicago Bears training camp starting Thursday on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University, The Daily Journal did some hunting of its own to find the Bears' most frequented stomping grounds.

"They've been coming here since day one," said Tom Richmond, owner of T.J. Donlin's, a sports bar located about a block from the ONU campus. "Players, coaches, media … they've been coming here since 2002 and have always treated the staff and fans here quite well."

Richmond, of Bourbonnais, said that Bears star linebacker Brian Urlacher is a constant with players and the team's presence always brings in large crowds.

"When people know that the Bears are here, we get a lot of curious people who want to spot somebody," Richmond added. "And what's great is that the players are pretty good about interacting with people that come in because they know it's fun for us."

What Richmond and his patrons call fun each camp season has served as a full workload for Rent-A-Center district manager Dan Roling and his crew.

Roling, who has been with the Bourbonnais store for six years, was on site Monday at ONU as he and several others unloaded big-screen televisions, recliners and other items from a delivery truck into dorm rooms at Parrot Hall, the main housing facility for Bears players.

"We get these types of orders every year. The players will come to the store once in a while, but a lot of it is us loading up and delivering the equipment to their dorms," Roling said. "It's great just getting out here and mingling with the players and coaches, and I think this has been a great thing for the area."

Eddie Shepard, a member of the Bourbonnais Best Buy's Geek Squad and a lifelong Bears fan, said that he never gets tired of seeing Bears players come through his place of work each year.

"They come in and everyone gets excited, instantly," Shepard said. "I love the Bears, and it's hard sometimes to kind of temper the emotions when they come through here; it's great."

Brian Krzyzak, general manager at Best Buy, said that the Bears coming into the store has been an enjoyable experience, even as a non-football fan.

"I've never really followed the sport, and to be honest, I didn't even know that the Bears practiced here until I moved here and saw 'Summer home of the Chicago Bears' on that big water tower," Krzyzak said. "But the guys come in here and they're really laid back, and you can see that

customers get excited to see them.

"This is a really good thing for the area and hopefully it'll continue for

a long, long time."