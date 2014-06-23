<strong>2013 Training Camp schedule</strong>
Gates open at 9 a.m. for morning practices. Practice will begin at 9:45 a.m. and will conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. Fan and kids activities will remain open until 1 p.m.
Wednesday, July 24
Team scheduled to arrive in Bourbonnais
Thursday, July 25
Off day
Friday, July 26
9 a.m. practice
Saturday, July 27
9 a.m. practice
Hispanic Heritage Day, Concert Series Show #1
Sunday, July 28
9 a.m. practice
Monday, July 29
9 a.m. practice
Junior Training Camp
Tuesday, July 30
Off day
Wednesday, July 31
9 a.m. practice
Ladies Day
Thursday, Aug. 1
9 a.m. practice
Junior Training Camp
Friday, Aug. 2
9 a.m. practice
BBQ Bash, Concert Series Show #2
Saturday, Aug. 3
Family Fest at Soldier Field
Outdoor activities, 3 p.m.; gates open, 5 p.m.; practice, 6:45 p.m.
Tickets are $8 and $12
Sunday, Aug. 4
Off day
Monday, Aug. 5
2:30 p.m. practice
Armed Forces Day, Concert Series Show #3
Tuesday, Aug. 6
9 a.m. practice
Wednesday, Aug. 7
9 a.m. practice
Youth Football Day, Junior Training Camp
Thursday, Aug. 8
Practice closed to the public
Friday, Aug. 9
Preseason game: Bears at Carolina Panthers, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Off day
Sunday, Aug. 11
2:30 p.m. practice
Run with Staley, Concert Series Show #4
Monday, Aug. 12
9 a.m. practice
Tuesday, Aug. 13
9 a.m. practice
Junior Training Camp
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Practice closed to the public; Bears scheduled to break camp
SPECIAL EVENTS
All concert series performances start on the baseball field immediately following practice.
Hispanic Heritage Day
In addition to kids activities, autographs and giveaways, there will be a live radio remote from La Ley. Concert Series Show #1 will feature Latin music.
Ladies Day
Ladies can enjoy on-site salon and spa services, summer hair styling, arts and crafts, and special giveaways.
BBQ Bash
The post-practice BBQ will include concessions offering food and beverage for purchase, and Bears alumni will be signing autographs. Concert Series Show #2 will feature a live cover band.
Family Fest at Soldier Field
Practice will be held under the lights at Soldier Field in Chicago, which will also include a pre-practice concert, fireworks and other outdoor activities. Tickets are $8 and $12 and can be purchased here.
Armed Forces Day
Special reserved bleacher seating will be available for those who dress in uniform. Concert Series Show #3 will feature a cover band from the U.S. Navy.
Youth Football Day
Youth football players and cheerleaders who attend and wear their team uniforms/jerseys can enter their information for a chance to win prizes, including Bears autographed memorabilia, Bears apparel and more.
Run with Staley
The 8th annual Run with Staley features the official mascot of the Chicago Bears, Staley. Race participants will run a one-mile loop around the campus of Olivet Nazarene University. A kiddy dash will be available for kids 5 years and under. All participants will receive a T-shirt and ribbon. Concert Series Show #4 will feature Staley performing his very own "Bear Down on Bullies" show.