<strong>2013 Training Camp schedule</strong>

Gates open at 9 a.m. for morning practices. Practice will begin at 9:45 a.m. and will conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. Fan and kids activities will remain open until 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

Team scheduled to arrive in Bourbonnais

Thursday, July 25

Off day

Friday, July 26

9 a.m. practice

Saturday, July 27

9 a.m. practice

Hispanic Heritage Day, Concert Series Show #1

Sunday, July 28

9 a.m. practice

Monday, July 29

9 a.m. practice

Junior Training Camp

Tuesday, July 30

Off day

Wednesday, July 31

9 a.m. practice

Ladies Day

Thursday, Aug. 1

9 a.m. practice

Junior Training Camp

Friday, Aug. 2

9 a.m. practice

BBQ Bash, Concert Series Show #2

Saturday, Aug. 3

Family Fest at Soldier Field

Outdoor activities, 3 p.m.; gates open, 5 p.m.; practice, 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are $8 and $12

Sunday, Aug. 4

Off day

Monday, Aug. 5

2:30 p.m. practice

Armed Forces Day, Concert Series Show #3

Tuesday, Aug. 6

9 a.m. practice

Wednesday, Aug. 7

9 a.m. practice

Youth Football Day, Junior Training Camp

Thursday, Aug. 8

Practice closed to the public

Friday, Aug. 9

Preseason game: Bears at Carolina Panthers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Off day

Sunday, Aug. 11

2:30 p.m. practice

Run with Staley, Concert Series Show #4

Monday, Aug. 12

9 a.m. practice

Tuesday, Aug. 13

9 a.m. practice

Junior Training Camp

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Practice closed to the public; Bears scheduled to break camp

SPECIAL EVENTS

All concert series performances start on the baseball field immediately following practice.

Hispanic Heritage Day

In addition to kids activities, autographs and giveaways, there will be a live radio remote from La Ley. Concert Series Show #1 will feature Latin music.

Ladies Day

Ladies can enjoy on-site salon and spa services, summer hair styling, arts and crafts, and special giveaways.

BBQ Bash

The post-practice BBQ will include concessions offering food and beverage for purchase, and Bears alumni will be signing autographs. Concert Series Show #2 will feature a live cover band.

Family Fest at Soldier Field

Practice will be held under the lights at Soldier Field in Chicago, which will also include a pre-practice concert, fireworks and other outdoor activities. Tickets are $8 and $12 and can be purchased here.

Armed Forces Day

Special reserved bleacher seating will be available for those who dress in uniform. Concert Series Show #3 will feature a cover band from the U.S. Navy.

Youth Football Day

Youth football players and cheerleaders who attend and wear their team uniforms/jerseys can enter their information for a chance to win prizes, including Bears autographed memorabilia, Bears apparel and more.

Run with Staley

The 8th annual Run with Staley features the official mascot of the Chicago Bears, Staley. Race participants will run a one-mile loop around the campus of Olivet Nazarene University. A kiddy dash will be available for kids 5 years and under. All participants will receive a T-shirt and ribbon. Concert Series Show #4 will feature Staley performing his very own "Bear Down on Bullies" show.